On the hunt for a home in Clarksville? These houses are on the market

(Clarksville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clarksville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

25 Glenstone Village, Clarksville, 37043 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Quaint one street subdivision with a wooded view! This spacious plan features 4 oversized bedrooms, a Large 3-car garage, beautiful appliances, Kitchen Island, with a cozy fireplace for those cool winter evenings. Enjoy the wooded view from your covered back porch!

235 Mills Creek, Clarksville, 37042 4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,051 Square Feet | Built in 2022

LG Master w/ His & Her WIC's/ TILE Shower & Garden Tub, LG Country Kitchen w/ ISLAND, GRANITE Tops & Tile BACKSPLASH, LG Great Room w/ Electric Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, LG Laundry Rm, Custom Trim, Wood & Tile Flooring, 4th Bedroom/Bonus Room & Covered Patio!! *****SMART HOME*****

123 Irish Hills, Clarksville, 37042 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction, Big Easy Plan. Large living room with coat closet. Primary with shower only, WIC. Separate laundry room with door to garage.

28 Irish Hills, Clarksville, 37042 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Great new construction plan, Tucker. Entry foyer with coat closet. Large living room, eat-in kitchen, split bedrooms. Primary bedroom with walk in closet, double vanity.

