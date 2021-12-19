ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

On the hunt for a home in Clarksville? These houses are on the market

Clarksville Updates
Clarksville Updates
 2 days ago

(Clarksville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clarksville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFDR6_0dR5i5u100

25 Glenstone Village, Clarksville, 37043

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Quaint one street subdivision with a wooded view! This spacious plan features 4 oversized bedrooms, a Large 3-car garage, beautiful appliances, Kitchen Island, with a cozy fireplace for those cool winter evenings. Enjoy the wooded view from your covered back porch!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePb3R_0dR5i5u100

235 Mills Creek, Clarksville, 37042

4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,051 Square Feet | Built in 2022

LG Master w/ His & Her WIC's/ TILE Shower & Garden Tub, LG Country Kitchen w/ ISLAND, GRANITE Tops & Tile BACKSPLASH, LG Great Room w/ Electric Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, LG Laundry Rm, Custom Trim, Wood & Tile Flooring, 4th Bedroom/Bonus Room & Covered Patio!! *****SMART HOME*****

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFJoE_0dR5i5u100

123 Irish Hills, Clarksville, 37042

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction, Big Easy Plan. Large living room with coat closet. Primary with shower only, WIC. Separate laundry room with door to garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OA320_0dR5i5u100

28 Irish Hills, Clarksville, 37042

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Great new construction plan, Tucker. Entry foyer with coat closet. Large living room, eat-in kitchen, split bedrooms. Primary bedroom with walk in closet, double vanity.

