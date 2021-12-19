On the hunt for a home in Ann Arbor? These houses are on the market

(Ann Arbor, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ann Arbor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2744 Aspen Court, Ann Arbor, 48108 3 Beds 4 Baths | $739,900 | Condominium | 3,134 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Enjoy this rare opportunity to own a well-maintained, maintenance-free detached condo in Travis Pointe. Sweeping views of the 6th fairway can be appreciated from large windows throughout the main floor. The bright and spacious kitchen w/ island and plenty of cabinet space opens up into the formal dining room, grand living room and large study. The screened porch, w/ skylights, and patio, w/ electric awning, provides additional relaxing golf course views. Luxury first floor master includes spacious walk-in closet. Ensuite is accented by marble floors, jacuzzi tub, dual vanity and laundry passthrough. An additional full bath and well-sized bedroom w/ walk-in closet, along with a half bath, round out the main level. Upstairs, you'll find a flex room (with many possibilities) leading to an additional bedroom and full bath. Unfinished bonus room, along with the generous 3 car garage, offers an abundance of storage. HOA provides: Cable, water, trash, snow, lawn, and exterior maintenance (paint and roof). Whole house generator, trash compacter and central vacuum. Within walking distance, Travis Pointe Country Club offers golf, tennis, exercise facilities, swimming, dining and more!

9434 Maplelawn Court, Ypsilanti, 48197 3 Beds 3 Baths | $421,785 | Single Family Residence | 2,307 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New Construction! This home is already purchased, but we can build you one just like it - with your own unique customizations of course! Inside this home you'll be greeted with tons of natural light throughout, 9' ceilings, and a wide-open floorplan! Right off the front door you'll find the perfect at-home office complete with french doors. Down the hall, a spacious great room and kitchen await with tons of cabinet/counter space topped with granite, whirlpool appliances, trendy luxury vinyl floors, complete with a dream walk-in pantry! Upstairs, you'll see 3 bedrooms situated around a roomy loft space as well as 2nd floor laundry! Toward the back of the home, the enormous master suite features an oversized closet, private bath with a tiled shower, matching ceramic floors, and double sinks on quartz countertops to give you all the space and luxury you desire!*Until home is complete, photos will show similar home.*

1612 Whittier Road, Ypsilanti, 48197 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,267 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Hurry in to see this awesome brick ranch in Ypsilanti! Family friendly neighborhood with charming park around the block. Downtown Ypsi and Depot town less than 2 miles away and EMU walking distance. You'll appreciate the generous rooms sizes, nicely updated kitchen, SS appliances, true dining room with plenty of space for large table. Huge living room with built in bookshelves. Three good sized bedrooms. Oversized linen closet. Full bath and half bath both on the main floor. Newer carpet in main living areas and HW floors underneath. HW exposed in middle bedroom. Basement is finished with nearly 1200 feet of additional living space and storage. Back yard is deep and hilly with lots of mature trees. Attached carport and shed for storage. Immediate occupancy. BATVAI

4340 E Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor, 48105 5 Beds 5 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,492 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Ann Arbor! Contemporary executive retreat offers a modern, comfortable floor plan and is the perfect home to entertain friends and family. Make a grand entrance through the custom front door and be delighted around every corner as you discover this oasis in the heart of Ann Arbor. Numerous living spaces! Spacious great room features custom fireplace, south facing windows, soaring ceilings and incredible nature views. Sparkling updated kitchen with granite, designer appliances and plenty of storage. Elegant main floor primary en suite with custom fireplace, private bath and soaking tub. Bedrooms with lofts! Spacious finished walkout basement with kitchen, family room, bedroom and bath. Meticulously maintained with ample storage space. Exceptional privacy and 2,26 acres of landscaped grounds that include a 55 FT inground private pool, paver patio and multi-level cascading stream. Desired Ann Arbor location, close to dining, shops, Hospital Systems and University of Michigan. BATVAI

