Fredericksburg-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fredericksburg, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fredericksburg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

250 Rock Raymond Dr., Stafford, 22554 4 Beds 3 Baths | $639,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,230 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hampshire by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 3,230 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large loft area and a 2-car garage. As youre welcomed into the home, youre greeted by the spacious formal dining room, the perfect space to entertain your guests on those special occasions. The foyer opens up to a much desired, open concept living space highlighted by a roomy kitchen with plenty of counter space and a large, modern island overlooking the casual dining area and living room. Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a large loft area, upstairs laundry and three additional bedrooms, including the owners suite, which highlights a cozy sitting area, huge walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom. Finally, there is a huge finished recreation room for your family to spend time in and additional room to expand! This home is situated on 3 gorgeous wooded acres in a private enclave with no through streets. Some homes have views for miles. Compare our finishes that include quartz, granite, 42 cabinets, tile, luxury vinyl plank, 2 x 6 construction, 9 ceilings, stainless steel appliances to the competition. We are located approximately 45 miles south of Washington DC, 15 miles north of Fredericksburg and 70 miles north of Richmond. runs. Beautiful woodlands surround our homes and give the community the feel of a delightful country setting.Aquia Overlook is close to the VRE, DMV, Stafford Regional Airport, Hope Spring Marina, Augustine Golf, Aquia Harbor Golf Club and Marina, Lake Anna State Park, Potomac Point Winery and a multitude of other outdoor recreation and parks. Featuring Americas Smart Home, D.R. Horton keeps you close to the people and places you value most. Simplify your life with a dream home that features hands-free communication, remote keyless entry, and SkyBell video doorbell. Its a home that adapts to your lifestyle. And wit

For open house information, contact Capital Sales D.R. Horton - Northern Virginia

510 Sourwood Court, Stafford, 22554 4 Beds 3 Baths | $637,990 | Single Family Residence | 4,073 Square Feet | Built in None

Enter this gorgeous home into the main foyer with the study on the left hand side and a hall closet on your right. Walk farther back into the home and as you pass the mudroom on the right you will walk into the dining area. The kitchen is to your left while the family room is on your right. The kitchen has a large island in it which is great for entertaining guests! On this floor you have the option of adding a deck, morning room, screened porch, optional fireplace in the family room and a main level bedroom. On the second floor you will find the owners suite which includes the owners bedroom, owners bathroom and large walk-in closet. You will also find 3 additional bedrooms, hall bathroom and laundry room on this floor. You have the option of adding a loft with a home office and bathroom above this floor. Upgrade and finish your lower level to include a recreation room, den and wet bar!

For open house information, contact Embrey Mill Stanley Martin Companies_Northern Virginia

515 Sourwood Court, Stafford, 22554 4 Beds 3 Baths | $686,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,742 Square Feet | Built in None

The Ainsley offers versatility and the best of modern-day living. A covered front porch and two-story foyer greet you upon arrival. Off the foyer is a flex room, which can be used for whatever you choose - perhaps a formal dining room, study or children's playroom. The main living area is open and spacious, creating the perfect environment for entertaining friends or simply spending time with family. Plus, you have the option to add an outdoor living area for additional outside entertainment or relaxation space. Upstairs, you will find a deluxe owner's suite with a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bath featuring dual sinks, a walk-in shower and soaking tub. There are three secondary bedrooms, one of which can be turned into a guest suite with a full bath, or the upstairs can be reconfigured to accommodate a second floor laundry room. If additional space is needed, you can finish the lower level with a recreation room and full bath.

For open house information, contact Kevin Munoz Drees Homes

7406 Jake Court, Fredericksburg, 22407 4 Beds 3 Baths | $518,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in None

The Galen is a 4 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom plan offering 2,340 square feet. It features a spacious kitchen with breakfast island, generous cabinet space and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the oversized living room with plenty of space for entertaining. A flex room is also on the main level, perfect for a formal dining room or home office. The expansive owners suite on the second level features a vaulted ceiling, as well as a spa-inspired bathroom with soaking garden tub, separate tiled shower, and double vanities. Three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a walk-in laundry room are also on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! *Photos are of a similar model.

For open house information, contact Ashleigh Sales D.R. Horton - Northern Virginia