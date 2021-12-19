Take a look at these homes on the Murfreesboro market now

(Murfreesboro, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Murfreesboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2535 Kingfisher Drive, Murfreesboro, 37128 4 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,884 Square Feet | Built in None

From The Bellars open, four-bedroom layout to its three-car garage, this two-story home is full of life. Discover an elegant dining room and covered patio. And the plans kitchen overlooks a huge family room. The owners suite features a large master bath and two walk-in closets. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a massive game room, ensuring that The Bellar has a little something for everyone. Make it your own with the Bellars flexible floor plan, featuring additional offerings like a free-standing bathtub, gourmet kitchen and sloped ceilings. Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

563 River Rock Blvd, Murfreesboro, 37128 2 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Condominium | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2009

2 MASTER BEDROOMS! Wonderful location, just minutes from I-24/I-840, in the center of it all! Shopping, schools, restaurants, and still tucked away from the city. This Townhouse unit has many fantastic upgrades and is 100% move-in ready. New laminate-wood floors, fresh paint, clean carpets, GRANITE countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, NEW HVAC and water heater. Comcast or AT&T Internet Ready. This home features 2 master bedrooms and laundry on the 2nd story with a TON of storage space. Each master bedroom has its own spacious closet and full bathroom. The Living/Dining room and Kitchen are located on the main floor with sliding glass doors that lead you to your outdoor patio. 1/2 bath, large pantry and storage closets on the main floor too!Buyers to verify school zoning

2300 Sachi Court, Murfreesboro, 37128 4 Beds 3 Baths | $506,620 | Single Family Residence | 2,827 Square Feet | Built in None

Inside The Ridgeports handsome exterior lies a stunning layout. The open-concept kitchen/family room welcomes visitors with plenty of entertaining space. After the party, retire to a gorgeous owners suite, complete with a lovely master bath and walk-in closet. The downstairs study is perfect for working from home. And upstairs features three more bedrooms and a spacious game room. Make it your own with The Ridgeports flexible floor plan, featuring additional options like a fifth bedroom, three-car garage and a media room. Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

274 William Dylan Dr., Murfreesboro, 37129 5 Beds 3 Baths | $369,490 | Single Family Residence | 2,713 Square Feet | Built in None

This modernly designed two-story home is perfect for the growing family. Abundant windows throughout the home fill the space with plenty of natural light which adds to this homes already open feel. The foyer flows into a flex room that can act as a formal dining room, home office, or den. From there, you will find an open concept living room that flows into the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen includes ample cabinets and counter space, a corner pantry, and a central island for bar-style eating and entertaining. On the first floor there is also a spacious bedroom and full bathroom, perfect for guests. Upstairs, Bedroom One features an en suite bath with spacious walk in shower, double vanity, and a huge walk-in closet, providing plenty of storage. Three additional bedrooms surround a second upstairs living area and a third full bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs as well. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

