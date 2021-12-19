ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Top homes for sale in Flint

Flint Digest
Flint Digest
 2 days ago

(Flint, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Flint. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtX73_0dR5i0UO00

10025 Emerald Falls Boulevard, Grand Blanc, 48439

3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This is the one you've been waiting for in Lake Fenton School District! Enjoy immediate occupancy on this new construction home loaded with upgrades. As you step through the entrance you will be welcomed by an abundance of natural light, beautiful wainscoting, spindled staircase and gleaming hardwood flooring. Kitchen features plenty of white cabinetry and granite counter space. Granite island w/seating and pendant lighting. The kitchen opens to the breakfast nook & there's also a formal dining room w/wainscoting and crown molding. Impressive vaulted great room leads you in to observe the expansive views of nature that surround your new home. You will appreciate the perfect balance of openness and room separation on the entry level. Often sought 1st floor master suite w/ walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom w/dual sinks. Take notice of the generous sized upper bedrooms. 1st floor laundry. Excellent location close to expressway, hospital, golf course & athletic club. Hurry!

For open house information, contact Alicia Cloutier, EXP Realty Rochester at 888-501-7085

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210066684)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yvF5_0dR5i0UO00

7037 N Henderson Road, Davison, 48423

2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in None

***MULTIPLE OFFERS Highest & Best Deadline 11/11/2021 @ 10:00 a.m. ***Nice 2 bedroom Ranch on over 1 acre. Very nice newer 30x40 Pole Barn with 2 16' wide garage doors, concrete floor and power. Property is private and rolling with fruit trees and lots of room for friends to gather for Bonfires! All this on a paved road in Davison Schools just down the road from the Holloway Boat Launch.

For open house information, contact Douglas F Ferrell, Realty Executives Main St LLC at 810-667-1700

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210092934)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9mpm_0dR5i0UO00

8246 Hidden Cove, Grand Blanc, 48439

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Sapphire ranch sits on a cul de sac lot. Don't miss this opportunity to be in this beautiful community. Mundy township taxes with Grand Blanc Schools. This fabulous and popular ranch offers a spacious open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops, an island and Lafata soft close cabinetry. The kitchen and nook over looks the backyard. First floor laundry and half bath are off the garage. Vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in the great room. Master bath and large walk in closet. Full basement. Three car garage attached . No association. Ideal location. Photos are of previous home, selections and colors vary.

For open house information, contact Tammy Lord, REMAX Edge at 810-636-9172

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50059904)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YB6xg_0dR5i0UO00

4610 Crissman Street, Flint, 48505

2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,266 Square Feet | Built in 1923

PRICE DROPPED TO SELL!!! First time home buyers or investors would like this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with upstairs bonus room. This home features a open floor plan that’s great for entertaining. All bedrooms are spacious. The home has a large fenced in yard and it includes a extra lot that is included in the purchase of home. The roof was replaced in 2019.

For open house information, contact Natasha Warren, Keller Williams First at 810-515-1503

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210097869)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Mundy Township, MI
Flint, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Real Estate
City
Lake, MI
Flint, MI
Real Estate
City
Flint, MI
City
Lake Fenton, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mundy
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Flint Digest

Flint Digest

Flint, MI
174
Followers
332
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Flint Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy