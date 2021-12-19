Top homes for sale in Flint

(Flint, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Flint. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

10025 Emerald Falls Boulevard, Grand Blanc, 48439 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This is the one you've been waiting for in Lake Fenton School District! Enjoy immediate occupancy on this new construction home loaded with upgrades. As you step through the entrance you will be welcomed by an abundance of natural light, beautiful wainscoting, spindled staircase and gleaming hardwood flooring. Kitchen features plenty of white cabinetry and granite counter space. Granite island w/seating and pendant lighting. The kitchen opens to the breakfast nook & there's also a formal dining room w/wainscoting and crown molding. Impressive vaulted great room leads you in to observe the expansive views of nature that surround your new home. You will appreciate the perfect balance of openness and room separation on the entry level. Often sought 1st floor master suite w/ walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom w/dual sinks. Take notice of the generous sized upper bedrooms. 1st floor laundry. Excellent location close to expressway, hospital, golf course & athletic club. Hurry!

For open house information, contact Alicia Cloutier, EXP Realty Rochester at 888-501-7085

7037 N Henderson Road, Davison, 48423 2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in None

***MULTIPLE OFFERS Highest & Best Deadline 11/11/2021 @ 10:00 a.m. ***Nice 2 bedroom Ranch on over 1 acre. Very nice newer 30x40 Pole Barn with 2 16' wide garage doors, concrete floor and power. Property is private and rolling with fruit trees and lots of room for friends to gather for Bonfires! All this on a paved road in Davison Schools just down the road from the Holloway Boat Launch.

For open house information, contact Douglas F Ferrell, Realty Executives Main St LLC at 810-667-1700

8246 Hidden Cove, Grand Blanc, 48439 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Sapphire ranch sits on a cul de sac lot. Don't miss this opportunity to be in this beautiful community. Mundy township taxes with Grand Blanc Schools. This fabulous and popular ranch offers a spacious open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops, an island and Lafata soft close cabinetry. The kitchen and nook over looks the backyard. First floor laundry and half bath are off the garage. Vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in the great room. Master bath and large walk in closet. Full basement. Three car garage attached . No association. Ideal location. Photos are of previous home, selections and colors vary.

For open house information, contact Tammy Lord, REMAX Edge at 810-636-9172

4610 Crissman Street, Flint, 48505 2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,266 Square Feet | Built in 1923

PRICE DROPPED TO SELL!!! First time home buyers or investors would like this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with upstairs bonus room. This home features a open floor plan that’s great for entertaining. All bedrooms are spacious. The home has a large fenced in yard and it includes a extra lot that is included in the purchase of home. The roof was replaced in 2019.

For open house information, contact Natasha Warren, Keller Williams First at 810-515-1503