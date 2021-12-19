House hunt Macon: See what’s on the market now

(Macon, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Macon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4775 S Stratford Oaks, Macon, 31210 5 Beds 3 Baths | $245,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,976 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Newly renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Walk into an open floor plan with living room, dining room and office space open to kitchen which includes granite countertops, backsplash, all new appliances! Walk to the upper level where you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tile and granite countertops. On the lower level is another bedroom and bathroom perfect for guest. Outside you can enjoy large deck and a large corner lot. Don't miss out. Call today!

1209 Normandy Road, Macon, 31210 4 Beds 3 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,174 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Large all brick home with fresh paint, new carpet, new dishwasher, and many other recent upgrades. Home is on a quiet street in a good subdivision close to everything in North Macon. Garage has been converted to a master bedroom with bathroom (or In-Law Suite). Listing Agent is the owner - call today to view or get more details.

254 Sky Hawk Lane, Macon, 31216 5 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,217 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Welcome home! This beauty features a bedroom and full bath on the main level. On the upstairs level you will find plenty of space to include four additional bedrooms and two full baths. The beautiful kitchen it open and perfect for entertaining guests. The back yard is amazing and ready to be put to use. Please use Showing time to request appointment and allow at least 24 hours in advance notice. Showings will start Friday 10/29/2021.

4826 Wesleyan Woods Drive, Macon, 31210 5 Beds 7 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,113 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Come to North Macon. Highly sought after Wesleyan Woods Subdivision home offering 5 bedrooms, multiple living areas, basement and great lot!! This family has grown up in this home and now it's time for yours to do the same. Roof is only a month old!! Great floor plan with plenty of areas to make yours, or to entertain in. This one is a gem, and is ready for its next family. Come take a look today!

