House hunt Kalamazoo: See what’s on the market now

(Kalamazoo, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kalamazoo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7561 Sea Shell Court, Portage, 49002 4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,003 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Fantastic Portage location, sitting on a nice corner lot at the entrance of a small private cul-de-sac. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story home, featuring hard wood floors throughout the main floor, large kitchen with center island, informal dining area with slider to deck

2809 Courtlandt Avenue, Kalamazoo, 49004 2 Beds 1 Bath | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Located in the heart of Kalamazoo this lovely ranch sits on almost a half acre lot. This home contains so much character by maintaining many of it's original finishes. Beautifully landscaped yard that is fenced in, with a 2 car garage. Newer water heater, Recently re-serviced furnace, Central Air. Kalamazoo Promise Eligible.

822 Sand Pointe Trail, Portage, 49024 2 Beds 2 Baths | $456,000 | Condominium | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Streamsong Condos...Where your neighbor is not a wall away but a yard... Siding is autumn storm, driftwood roof shingles, white garage door and stone not selected. 9 foot ceilings, 1701 sq.ft. all which can be customized to your individual taste. Walk out basement, Deck and Patio. Dramatic 8 ft doors butler pantry, main floor master & laundry. Free standing condo, pet and fence friendly, with walk out lot with patio & decks, 5-Star energy rated, options for finished basements, andmuch more. Streamsong offers resort style living the clubhouse has a kitchen, meeting area with a cozy fireplace, WIFI and heated pool. Life the way it was meant to be...Maintenance free.

1303 Baker Avenue, Kalamazoo, 49048 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,102 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Sharp 3 bed, 1 bath cape cod home in Kalamazoo! Home features include; hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with appliances (included), basement with plenty of storage, and a large one car attached garage! The spacious backyard is fenced and does have a patio area as well. The furnace and hot water heater are approx. 6-7 yrs. old. The house has recently been professionally painted through out and does include a 1yr. AHS Home Warranty.

