ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

House hunt Kalamazoo: See what’s on the market now

Kalamazoo Bulletin
Kalamazoo Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Kalamazoo, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kalamazoo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48H4YA_0dR5hytA00

7561 Sea Shell Court, Portage, 49002

4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,003 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Fantastic Portage location, sitting on a nice corner lot at the entrance of a small private cul-de-sac. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story home, featuring hard wood floors throughout the main floor, large kitchen with center island, informal dining area with slider to deck

For open house information, contact Adam Atwood, Five Star Real Estate at 269-459-7898

Copyright © 2021 Greater Kalamazoo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GKAORMI-21115051)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZzyw_0dR5hytA00

2809 Courtlandt Avenue, Kalamazoo, 49004

2 Beds 1 Bath | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Located in the heart of Kalamazoo this lovely ranch sits on almost a half acre lot. This home contains so much character by maintaining many of it's original finishes. Beautifully landscaped yard that is fenced in, with a 2 car garage. Newer water heater, Recently re-serviced furnace, Central Air. Kalamazoo Promise Eligible.

For open house information, contact Ambrosia R Adams, Jaqua, REALTORS at 269-341-4300

Copyright © 2021 Greater Kalamazoo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GKAORMI-21112593)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjuTg_0dR5hytA00

822 Sand Pointe Trail, Portage, 49024

2 Beds 2 Baths | $456,000 | Condominium | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Streamsong Condos...Where your neighbor is not a wall away but a yard... Siding is autumn storm, driftwood roof shingles, white garage door and stone not selected. 9 foot ceilings, 1701 sq.ft. all which can be customized to your individual taste. Walk out basement, Deck and Patio. Dramatic 8 ft doors butler pantry, main floor master & laundry. Free standing condo, pet and fence friendly, with walk out lot with patio & decks, 5-Star energy rated, options for finished basements, andmuch more. Streamsong offers resort style living the clubhouse has a kitchen, meeting area with a cozy fireplace, WIFI and heated pool. Life the way it was meant to be...Maintenance free.

For open house information, contact Kathy A Smith, Chuck Jaqua, REALTOR at 269-381-7653

Copyright © 2021 Greater Kalamazoo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GKAORMI-21018000)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zn5yv_0dR5hytA00

1303 Baker Avenue, Kalamazoo, 49048

3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,102 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Sharp 3 bed, 1 bath cape cod home in Kalamazoo! Home features include; hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with appliances (included), basement with plenty of storage, and a large one car attached garage! The spacious backyard is fenced and does have a patio area as well. The furnace and hot water heater are approx. 6-7 yrs. old. The house has recently been professionally painted through out and does include a 1yr. AHS Home Warranty.

For open house information, contact Nate R Losiewski, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices MI at 269-342-5600

Copyright © 2021 Greater Kalamazoo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GKAORMI-21117394)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Real Estate
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Water Heater#Berkshire Hathaway#Cape Cod#House#Star Real Estate#Central Air#Wifi
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Kalamazoo Bulletin

Kalamazoo Bulletin

Kalamazoo, MI
152
Followers
339
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kalamazoo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy