Check out these homes on the Sioux Falls market now

(Sioux Falls, SD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sioux Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

209 N Euclid Ave, Sioux Falls, 57104 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,300 | Single Family Residence | 694 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Sold before print

6417 S Vineyard Ave, Sioux Falls, 57108 4 Beds 3 Baths | $397,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,332 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Attention Multilevel Lovers, this Home is Sure to Please with Great Curb Appeal and Spectacular Open Floor Plan! Located in the Fantastic Dakota Prairie Addition in Southeast Sioux Falls. Kitchen is well appointed with Showplace custom cabinetry finished in a Flagstone gray stain, large center island, pantry closet, and stainless steel appliances included. Stylish and durable laminate flooring throughout main level and all bathrooms. Luxurious master suite features trayed ceiling, private bath with tiled shower walls, dual sink vanity, and walk-in closet. Generously sized lower level family room is finished with a gas fireplace and walk-out to patio, lower level also houses a 3rd bath and 3rd bedroom. Enormous 4th level bedroom could easily be transformed to a home theater. Great outdoor entertaining space with covered deck, covered front porch, and patio. Additional amenities include main floor laundry w/lockers, unique upper dormer windows, & oversized 3 car garage with floor drain.

227 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, 57104 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 918 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Clean, cozy and contemporary. Impressive stucco ranch style home is conveniently located close to hospitals, schools, entertainment and just minutes from downtown. Beautifully refinished oak hardwood floors span throughout most of the main level and trimmed with thick craftsman style woodwork. Spacious main level living room with tall ceilings and newer windows perfect for your Christmas tree and entertaining through the holidays. Large, welcoming foyer with great storage. Master bedroom comes with private dressing room/walk-in-closet. Stunning kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances, large pantry and newer flooring. Plenty of storage in this lower level and potential for more living space. High efficiency furnace, central air, newer roof (2015) and circuit breakers are a few of the additional updates. Great backyard set up with concrete patio, shed and wrapped with a full wood privacy fence. This is a must-see move-in-ready home!

105 E Birchwood Dr, Brandon, 57005 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction 1,520 sq ft slab on grade home with 3 beds,2 baths, covered deck, tiled master bath shower, electric fireplace, backsplash in kitchen, $5,000 appliance allowance. March 15 completion.

