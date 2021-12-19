Check out these homes on the Schenectady market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Schenectady, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Schenectady. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

17 Joyous La, Glenville, 12302

4 Beds 4 Baths | $610,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,666 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome Home! This beautiful custom home is located in the pristine Return neighborhood in Glenville. It has a formal living room and large dining room with built in cabinets and lots of natural light. Family room has a gas fireplace and sellers are giving a credit of $1500 for the flooring. Large open kitchen with ample cabinets and breakfast nook. Master suite features a sitting room with gas fireplace. The grand Master bath includes jacuzzi tub with double sinks. Each bedrooms is oversized with generous closet space. It has a brand new generator and tankless water tank on demand. This home is a great space to entertain in and will not last long!

For open house information, contact Darlene Zeh, Miranda Real Estate Group Inc at 518-356-1701

1917 Elizabeth St, Rotterdam, 12303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS IS IT! You will Appreciate all the Charm and Character that this home has to offer. Enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, with over 1800 sq ft! Freshly painted throughout and New carpet installed. Kitchen was updated with stainless steel appliances, flooring and New Stove. Spacious first floor bedroom features a walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are upstairs completed with second bath. Laundry hook ups on first floor and full bathroom. Furnace replaced in 2009. Spacious backyard with deck, a great space for entertaining. Nothing to do but MOVE-IN! Call today for a private showing.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Whipple, Miranda Real Estate Group Inc at 518-356-1701

123 Fox Run Dr, Guilderland, 12303

4 Beds 5 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Perched on a lush 5.5 acres in one of Guilderland's most highly sought-after communities, 123 Fox Run Dr is a timeless residence that blends the best of rural solitude and sleek design, all while being in close proximity to all that Albany has to offer. Boasting attention to detail at every corner, this home encompasses an expansive 5,812 SF of living space with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Framed by large oversized windows that bring the outside in, the home's thoughtfully designed interior offers open-concept living with stunning garden views from nearly every room. On the main level, the spacious great room flows seamlessly into the custom chef's kitchen + dining room, equipped with generously-appointed stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a stunning double kitchen island. Merge the outdoors with the indoors and enjoy al-fresco dining by opening the sliding glass doors off of the kitchen area that leads to a large 16x16 covered patio. Also on the main level, the opulent master bedroom with en-suite master bathroom featuring custom tileword, dual-vanity quartz countertops, air bubbled jacuzzi soaking tub and a walk-in shower with rain-head-- an absolute dream! Completing the first level is an additional office room and access to the lower level / basement. Make your way up the staircase to the home's upper level, where three en-suite bedrooms join a charming seating area and two en-suite bathrooms, perfect for accommodating visiting guests. The home is complete with a surround sound system, heated three-car garage and stunning newly renovated basement, equipped with stone kitchenette with beverage cooler + newly installed cabinetry, 8ft slate pool table, stone gas fireplace, a full tile bath with walk-in shower and LVT flooring throughout. Outside, the home is elevated by it's beautifully-manicured landscaping and large heated custom mountain lake salt water pool, perfect for lounging on a warm day. Additionally, a detached oversized two-car garage perfectly complements the main residence and provides ample storage or workspace.This idyllic residence brings you the solitude and privacy of unspoiled acreage while being just a few hours shy of New York City and minutes from Albany, NY. From here, experience Albany's finest dining, shopping and nightlife.

For open house information, contact EVAN RUGEN, R NEW YORK NY at Uni-ted-States+12126881000

63 Miles Standish Rd, Schenectady, 12306

3 Beds 2 Baths | $267,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see this Colonial Manor Split Level, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home featuring a spacious back yard, newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and main bath with ceramic tile, new fixtures, refinished hardwood floors, new water heater, new furnace and central air installed in 2018. Situated in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to school, shopping, and the thruway. Don't miss out on making this your home. Agent owned.

For open house information, contact Paul Longo, Miranda Real Estate Group Inc at 518-356-1701

