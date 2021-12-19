On the hunt for a home in Roanoke? These houses are on the market

(Roanoke, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Roanoke will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1384 Minter Farm Rd, Vinton, 24179 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1986

AN INCREDIBLE AND RARE OPPPORTUNITY TO OWN 2 PROPERTIES ON ONE LARGE 5 ACRE LOT IN BEAUTIFUL BEDFORD COUNTY VIRGINIA! THE PRIMARY RESIDENCE (1384) IS 2 SINGLE WIDES THAT WERE PUT TOGETHER TO MAKE A LARGE DOUBLEWIDE AND IT'S IN BEAUTIFUL SHAPE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. MASTER SUITE IS RATHER LARGE, AND THE HOME WAS RECENTLY DEEP CLEANED, PAINTED AND BROUGHT BACK TO LIFE! SECONDARY RESIDENCE (1382) IS A SINGLE WIDE THAT COULD BE RENTED TO PAY YOUR MORTGAGE. NEW GRAVEL IN THE DRIVEWAY JUST LAID DOWN. WHOLE HOME AUTOMATIC GENERATOR. MULTIPLE OUTBUILDINGS. YOU LIVE IN THE PRIMARY RESIDENCE, AND BRING A FAMILY MEMBER TO TAKE THE SINGLE WIDE. SO MANY THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH A PROPERTY THIS LARGE!

For open house information, contact CHRISTOPHER KIDD CARTER, LONG & FOSTER - ROANOKE OFFICE at 540-989-0863

413 Idaho St, Salem, 24153 5 Beds 3 Baths | $269,950 | Single Family Residence | 3,512 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Don't miss out on this completely remodeled home in Salem on a corner lot and convenient location. Updated Kicthen with granite counter tops, new tile flooring and stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, refinished hard wood flooring throughout, formal dining room, nice living room with fireplace, fresh paint throughout, new replacement windows, new paved driveway. This home has a lot more room than you would think. Don't delay, get in today!

For open house information, contact TONY CROUCH, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY ROANOKE at 540-208-6102

5217 North Garden Ln, Roanoke, 24019 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,827 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Custom built brick ranch-Only 2 owners in 50 years. Top quality moldings and materials. 3-season sunroom w/ greenstone flooring (not included in sq. footage). Family room w/ custom mantle, built-ins, cherry paneling and pegged hardwood floors. Lower level offers approx. 1000 sq ft semi finished- Ideal for hobbies (heated and cooled space). Chair and crown moldings on main level , slate foyer and large covered front porch. Currently Williamsburg colors and real wooden blinds. Great location w/ easy access to 581, I-81, airport and all N. County amenities. Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact TIM TOOHIG, RE/MAX ALL POINTS at 540-772-9500

503 Cleveland Ave, Salem, 24153 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,159 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Just Reduced! It would be almost impossible to list all of the new upgrades to this completely and beautifully remodeled 4 BR 3 BA brick CapeCod home in a desirable Salem neighborhood. Convenient to Roanoke College and Downtown Salem. Some of the highlights include a new roof and gutters, completely new kitchen w/granite countertops & all new appliances, new entry level full bath, new upper level European-style bathroom, new master suite with a full bath and walk-in closet in the basement, remodeled den with gas log fireplace, handmade mantel, and custom bookcases, new shop in the garage with100amp subpanel. All new tile & carpet throughout. The existing hardwoods have been immaculately refinished. New HVAC on upper level. New water heater. All of this & much more! This is a must see!!

For open house information, contact JOE ALLS, RE/MAX ALL STARS at 540-992-2525