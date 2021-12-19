Take a look at these homes on the Youngstown market now

(Youngstown, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Youngstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

430 Blossom Ave, Campbell, 44405 3 Beds 2 Baths | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Looking for a great cape cod in Campbell? One with two lots making an awesome sized yard? How about a great enclosed back porch to enjoy all the good weather and even a little bad? Call today to set a showing on this adorable home! This home has a great covered front porch, this opens to the spacious living room and thru to the kitchen. Formal dining room. Full bath on the first floor as well. Nice sized first floor bedroom. The upstairs sure will surprise you, there is a great landing space large enough for a cute game area or office space. Two large bedrooms and great closet space are featured here as well. The full unfinished basement comes with laundry area, and lots of storage. There is a toilet and a shower in the basement as well.The home is connected to the garage with a nice breezeway that leads to the enclosed 3 season porch described earlier. Big shed area built off the back. Central Air. The yard is spacious and ready for some use! Nicely landscaped as well. If you are looking for a home that might need a little updating but has a great floor plan and has been loved, this home definitely needs to be on your viewing list ASAP. Call today, before it's Going, Going!

For open house information, contact Tibitha A Matheney, Burgan Real Estate at 330-783-0055

532 5Th St, Struthers, 44471 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,209 Square Feet | Built in 1917

This Adorable Bungalow is a must see!! It has so much charm! The first floor has a great living room with built-ins that leads to an awesome dining room with a beautiful bench seat*** The kitchen has great cabinet space and a newer back splash! The enclosed porch off the kitchen is a great place to drink your morning coffee or just sit and read a book! The upstairs has two good sized bedrooms and a spacious bathroom! The back yard is all set to put your picnic table and grill and make some smores in the fire pit!

For open house information, contact Michelle L DiLullo, Real Living Volpini Realty Group at 330-757-1300

1169 Trails Edge Dr, Hubbard, 44425 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,568 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This beautifully updated home is move-in ready and just waiting for you! Vaulted ceilings with big, beautiful windows welcome you into the great room. Brazilian cherry wood floors flow throughout the dining room, kitchen, and hallways along with a fresh coat of neutral paint on the first floor. In the kitchen you’ll find brand new cupboards and appliances with quartz Cambria countertops, a custom hood vent, and an industrial garbage disposal. All appliances stay, including the microwave that can also be used as an oven. Sitting off the kitchen is the large family room with a gas fireplace and access to the sprawling brick patio in the backyard. The first floor is complete with a half bath, first floor laundry, and office. Upstairs, you’ll find 4 spacious bedrooms with nice closet space and 2 full baths, including the en suite in the master bedroom. The basement is waterproofed and is just waiting for you to finish it however you’d like. You’ll love the privacy of the wooded backyard and the convenience of the new back shed in addition to the attached 2 car garage. More updates include: roof (2018), 200 amp service, front windows, furnace (2012), air conditioning, hot water tank, spouting, and gutter guards. All this nestled in a quiet, private neighborhood! Don’t wait - schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Anastasios Pappas, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644

152 Northgate Dr Northeast, Warren, 44484 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch located in Howland Village. This home is move-in ready. Spacious living room welcomes you as you enter. The kitchen features plenty of cabinetry and counter space and appliances stay. Convenient 1st floor laundry room with washer and dryer. Car port keeps you safely out of the weather from car to house. Home warrenty is included. Lot rent is $300 per month and includes water and sewer. Please review regulations and rules of orperation when considering this property

For open house information, contact Ray Hall, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644