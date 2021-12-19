On the hunt for a home in Topeka? These houses are on the market

(Topeka, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Topeka. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1234 Sw Taylor St, Topeka, 66612 5 Beds 3 Baths | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,343 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great opportunity to build sweat equity in this historical property. With over 3200 sq ft and room to grow, gorgeous character in the woodwork, crossbeams in the great room, 3rd story attic with 7' ceilings and double staircases, opportunity to make this a 6 bedroom home. Bring a notepad and your vison because there's a checklist of renovations that need completed, but with the large room sizes, tall ceilings, huge kitchen w/ butler pantry, attached garage and open yard across from park. Close to downtown district and all of the amenities it has to offer. Help bring this early 1900's home back to life!

5941 Ne Shaffer Rd, Topeka, 66617 3 Beds 5 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,109 Square Feet | Built in 2003

A PILOT's DREAM, this property is truly ONE-OF-A-KIND. With direct access to the Buena Terra Airport (FAA 33KS), this property conveniently lies in the middle of both runways! You'll enjoy the climate-controlled 50x80 outbuilding with bathroom that will house two small planes and contains an automated gull-wing folding door for easy access to FLY-IN & FLY-OUT of your new home. Located on almost 3 acres in the desirable Seaman School District, this impeccably-maintained and newly-remodeled dream home contains granite countertops, tile backsplash, new master suite, walk-in showers, new flooring, a covered patio, and a main-floor washer/dryer. An entertainer's paradise, the master suite walks out to the new composite deck where you can watch the sun rise and set in a peaceful setting before you hit the runway! Call us today to schedule a private showing! More information on the Buena Terra Airport can be found here: https://adip.faa.gov/agis/public/#/airportData/33ks

1101 Sw Lane St, Topeka, 66604 4 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,185 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Room, room, room! Spacious 2 story on a corner lot with lots of extras! New AC and tankless HW heather (2019), sewer line (2016), furnace, roof and all windows (2005). Formal living room and dining room, with huge bay window, 2nd floor laundry room and finished attic bedroom! See today!

815 Ne Green St, Topeka, 66616 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,617 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Beautifully renovated home with open living room & kitchen. Basement has been finished, laundry room and 2nd bathroom added. lots of new: including kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and island, new kitchen appliances, new floors, doors, lighting, and bathroom fixtures. Fresh exterior paint. Popcorn texture removed and knockdown texture added. There is still room for storage in the basement.

