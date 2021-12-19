New Haven-curious? These homes are on the market

(New Haven, CT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Haven than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

12 Kings Wood Manor, Shelton, 06484 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Condominium | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1984

End unit in this quaint peaceful condominium community. Freshly painted, spotless one floor living space. Spacious Living room and Master Bedroom. Bright well designed kitchen. Granite countertops on cabinets and island. Soft close cabinets and drawers. Walk out the slider onto a lovely backyard deck. Appliances included. Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Also washer/dryer in the laundry room. Attached one car garage. You don't want to miss this opportunity to own a unit in this quiet complex. Ideal location. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, highways and schools. Stones throw away from a gorgeous golf course. Decorative blinds are included. Immediate occupancy!

For open house information, contact Frank Grasso, Re/Max Right Choice at 203-268-1118

175 Brooklawn Drive, Milford, 06460 3 Beds 3 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,642 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Home, sweet home.Find your privacy, peace and tranquility in this picture perfect home on Cul-De-Sac. From inviting curb appeal to the last detail, this home has it all.With a heated driveway and walkway you will never need to shovel the snow.Heated floor in the garage and radiant heat throughout the whole house make this home one of a kind.A gas fire place with a remote and remotely operated skylights in the kitchen, living room and dining room give this ranch extra natural light. 3 BR,1 Full BA,1/2 BA, spacious Living Rm with custom built bar, updated Kitchen and open space Dining Rm complete the main floor.Granite countertops, Miele and Subzero appliances, and custom made cabinets are part of the kitchen where sliding doors take you out to a new deck overlooking a beautifully landscaped yard with an installed sprinkler system and electric dog fence. Walk out lower level could be your 4th BR/family room .It has heated floor, 2 large closets , bar and full bathroom with jacuzzi.This is just a bonus in this cozy ranch.The owners took pride living here.Come and see this beautiful ranch for yourself and its many more details that will make your life living here more enjoyable. Easy access to major highways and shopping.

For open house information, contact Zuzana Jakubcin, Coldwell Banker Realty at 203-322-2300

261 Valley Shore Drive, Guilford, 06437 4 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Location, Location, Location! Don't miss out on owning in this desirable Lake Community! This oversized raised ranch in the Valley Shores lake association offers tons of space throughout, with 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, and two full baths, plus city water! This versatile floor plan is perfect for a growing family on those in need of a potential in law, as there is a bedroom and full bathroom on grade off of the 2 car garage. On the main level, is a large 15x14 sun room with a dedicated air unit not included in the square footage, with offers a skylight producing great passive solar too the room. The kitchen offers white cabinets and classic blue counters which opens to the dining room. The large living room has neutral carpet and room for a large entertainment center, and a light and bright bay window offering a view of the front yard. All bedrooms are ample size, and the lower level family room has tons of potential for a playroom, game room or more! With just a short walk to the association lake, and a great neighborhood for walking or biking, plus close to the elementary school and local 9 hole golf course, you cannot beat this fabulous location.

For open house information, contact Amanda Popplewell, Pearce Real Estate at 203-453-2737

94 Norman Circle, Stratford, 06614 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,778 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Beautiful colonial located in desirable area of Stratford with river views on a private circle drive. This lovely home features 3 beds and 2 baths, has an oversized rear deck for entertaining with custom built in benches. Nice floor plan that you can put your own touches on. Home is located close to paradise green, mill river country club and both I-95, Merritt parkway and Stratford train station. Come check out this colonial with views of the river in a top notch Stratford neighborhood today.

For open house information, contact Davis E Owen, Davis Owen Real Estate at 203-378-2244