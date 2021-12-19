Check out these Olympia homes on the market

(Olympia, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Olympia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

15242 Strawn Lane Se, Tenino, 98589 2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,109 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This vacation oasis is a one-of-a-kind. 5 acres, next to a lake that is perfect for kayaks or paddleboards. Large 1 car attached garage, a 20X30? Shop w/220V, a 15X21? detached 1-car garage? & a 12?X12 tuff shed for lawn tools. Lake is approximately 6-8' deep. Enjoy your own 8X12? private dock & a sunny 23X56? fenced garden area w/ water & planting shed, greenhouse & firepit in a breathtaking wooded setting! Open & airy cabin with a master bedroom & loft. Vaulted ceilings & a full wall of windows w/ lovely views facing the water. Cozy up to the pellet stove & enjoy the wildlife while overlooking the property. Apple, Asian Pear, Cherry and Walnut trees. 30 Minutes to Lacey & Tumwater & appx 45 min to JBLM. Boat w/trolling motor stays.

4408 Ridgewood Ct Nw, Olympia, 98502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,950 | Single Family Attached | 1,189 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Cozy 1189 sf, 3 bed/1.75 bath condo with 1 car garage. Move-in ready -classic style with New interior paint and New cadet heaters. Living room offers wood burning fireplace with brick surround and hearth plus easy care laminate flooring. Open Kitchen and Dining with slider access to covered back patio. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and prep space, built-in pantry and all appliances are included. 2 generous guest beds and main/guest bath. Master Suite offers a private bath! Excellent location - easy freeway access and minutes to shopping, dining and amenities!Questions? Call Stephanie Gurden-Lavelle (253)970-0321.Directions: North on Cooper Point Rd to Right on 44th, Left on Ridgewood to first Right drive area. Home is at the end of the street -look for signage.

3928 Campus Willows Lp Ne, Lacey, 98516 3 Beds 3 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,861 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood in desirable Hawks Prairie. Featuring an open concept kitchen with a large island, an abundance of cabinets for storage, a full tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Get warm and cozy by the fireplace in the spacious living area. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, including the master with an attached bath and large walk in closet. You'll also find 2 more bedrooms, a loft, and a utility room, with cabinets, for convenient living. Entertain in the fully fenced backyard complete with concrete patio and a built in deck. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and I 5. A quick commute to JBLM.

6720 Sw Jericho Lane, Olympia, 98512 2 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Exceptionally well maintained 2 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with vinyl siding, gas heat, central air, large back yard and in-ground watering system. Quiet neighborhood near shopping and restaurants with easy freeway access. This home's heating system has been regularly and recently cleaned and inspected, as have washer and dryer. Pest inspections have been performed on a schedule as well. Home is near end of cul de sac, sidewalk out front. Home includes washer, dryer, range, refrigerator and over-range microwave. Attached garage with electric garage door. Move in and relax in the knowledge that all systems are a go in this attractive home.

