Columbus, GA

Take a look at these homes on the Columbus market now

Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 2 days ago

(Columbus, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Columbus. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQ5r4_0dR5hqpM00

Ivy Lane, Phenix City, 36867

4 Beds 4 Baths | $359,399 | Single Family Residence | 2,931 Square Feet | Built in None

Premiere plan designed for gracious living, the Brunswick plan is a blend of space, convenience, and simplistic ideas. Rich open foyer adjoins dressed up formal dining room that is detailed to perfection and offers a place for more formal entertaining. Impressive kitchen with extravagant finishes, allows cooking and serving to be a breeze with its grand size and attention to functionality as well as it's openness to the fabulous great room. Owner's quarters located on first floor with a extravagant master bath with his and hers/split granite vanities, garden tub with tile surround and full tile shower with heavy glass door. Step onto the second floor to find three large bedrooms as well as a loft area that offers multi-purposes. Covered rear porch and two-car garage complete the package to this highly sought after plan.

For open house information, contact Patrick Powell Stone Martin Builders

Copyright © 2021 Stone Martin Builders. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQtvX_0dR5hqpM00

4312 Old Macon Road, Columbus, 31907

2 Beds 2 Baths | $76,000 | 1,004 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in Ready!! Newly renovated baths and kitchen. Nice back patio. Condominium offers pool, club house. Conveniently located to shopping, hospitals, schools and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Nile Altman, Waddell Haskin & Green Realty, LLC at 706-221-3451

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PubFn_0dR5hqpM00

1014 Bent Pine Court, Columbus, 31909

5 Beds 4 Baths | $712,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,869 Square Feet | Built in None

This Maple Ridge home boasts a beautiful setting overlooking the prestigious golf course and has so much to offer! With craftsman-like features and exposed brick walls this well maintained home is perfect for entertaining featuring a 2-story great room and 3 main level bedrooms with an expansive master suite. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel counters & appliances to include a JennAir gas cooktop & oven. Delight in game nights in the spacious bonus room upstairs. Relax on the charming back deck after a long day & appreciate the peaceful surroundings of the fenced in back yard. Don't miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Melissa Thomas, Coldwell Banker / Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis at 706-256-1000

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rV2T2_0dR5hqpM00

3141 Bonanza Drive, Columbus, 31909

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,415 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming all brick 3 bedroom 1 bath house! This house features a large updated kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliances which include a microwave, dishwasher and stove. It also has a breakfast area and breakfast bar. This home also includes lovely hardwood flooring, and hardwood tile! The bathroom is updated with a tile shower. Outside there is a fenced back yard with a patio/deck area and a outbuilding with power which passes with the sale of the home.

For open house information, contact Eric Crouch, Keller Williams Realty River Cities at 706-221-6900

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved.

