Top homes for sale in Mission

(Mission, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mission. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

70 Lampshire, Palmview, 78572 2 Beds 3 Baths | $77,500 | Mobile Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Spacious, partially furnished and well maintain mobile home. Two lots. It was recently structurally reinforced in the bottom. Two remodeled bathrooms. New synthetic artificial grass installed in deck and porch. 2020 Water Heater. Huge workshop. This property is being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Claudia Reyes, Key Realty at 956-225-5295

109 Mockingbird, Mission, 78572 4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,134 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Great New Construction in a private subdivision located in the Heart of Mission Texas. Where there are shopping centers 2 min away. Beautiful modern contemporary home.

For open house information, contact Jisella Ortiz, Encore Fine Properties at 956-821-6170

1405 Stewart, Mission, 78572 5 Beds 6 Baths | $558,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,625 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Custom built, 2 story home with 5,626 square feet of living area that has it all!! 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, large kitchen, office study, PLUS guest room with its own bath. This luxurious home also offers a 1 bedroom apartment with its own entrance. Backyard features a sparking large pool and outdoor kitchen. Home was architecturally designed to make you feel comfortable with open spaces, lots of natural lighting, and beautiful curves that make you feel tranquil. The home does not compromise on location. It is only minutes from the expressway, shopping centers, and located in Sharyland ISD. As an added bonus NEW wood floors, a new a/c unit, and the newly upgraded roof of the home were recently replaced with commercial-grade roofing materials. Call now to schedule a showing! Don't miss this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Monica Santos, Equity Assets Realty at 956-369-0899

2513 Dove, Mission, 78574 3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,559 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful, Well Maintained Home in the Heart of The Sharyland School District! This Dublin Estate Home sits on nearly 1/4 acre featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath split floorplan with an office. Foyer entrance with decorative niches opens up to large living with high decorative ceiling throughout with crown molding. Separate, formal living, dining and recently updated gorgeous kitchen with new quartz counters, backsplash, fixtures & finishes for easy cleaning. Tile, wood, laminate flooring throughout all main areas with carpet in the large family room for that homey feel. Large backyard with bathroom access offers 2 patios for BBQs & entertaining family and friends. Retractable shades for those hot summer nights and to keep warm for those cooler days. This Brick and Stucco home has great curb appeal with professional landscaping, half-moon driveway lined with large shady trees has plenty of parking for family & guests. Move in Ready, Schedule a tour and call this Wonderful Place Home!

For open house information, contact Gina Sears, Re/Max Elite at 956-330-3674