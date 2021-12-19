Top homes for sale in York

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(York, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in York will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAqVR_0dR5hoJ800

110 Maple Run Dr, York, 17404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in None

New Express Townhomes now selling in Conewago Township, PA! Situated just off of I-83, this charming townhome community is located near retail, historic hot spots, as well as spacious county and state parks. Homeowners can look forward to 3-bed, 1-car garage townhomes packed with features; granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, LVP upgraded flooring, whole house window treatments and Home is Connected Smart Home Technology. Come see a Sales Agent TODAY for all the exciting details...Ask about immediate move-ins and closing cost assistance with the use of our preferred lender!We can't wait to welcome you home to York!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQk2w_0dR5hoJ800

6180 Deborah Drive, Spring Grove, 17362

4 Beds 3 Baths | $334,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in None

The Deerfield is a thoughtfully designed two-story house with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry and island. That island includes a sink, making it perfect for food preparation, and has plenty of room for stools, so you can entertain. The kitchen looks out over the open-concept dining area and great room. All four bedroom are upstairs along with the Laundry room. The master suite includes an en suite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. This home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVmhN_0dR5hoJ800

113 Valmere Path, York, 17403

2 Beds 2 Baths | $364,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,826 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy all the benefits of a luxury single-family home with none of the maintenance. The Robinson floorplan offers first-floor living at its finest in a private hilltop neighborhood where all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare is taken care of. This single-family floorplan offers 1,826-2,630 sq ft with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home is a large foyer with adjacent light-filled living room and dining room. Beyond the dining room is a spacious kitchen, breakfast area and great room. Tucked off the great room is a private first floor master bedroom with oversized Walk-In closet and Owner's Bath. Down a hall off the entry is a second bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room connecting the 2-car garage to the home. The Robinson has the option of a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom finish option. The Robinson also has the option to include a finished second floor with a full bed/bath and gameroom combo or two full bedrooms and full bath. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ox71W_0dR5hoJ800

145 Maple Run Drive, York, 17404

3 Beds 3 Baths | $224,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

New Express Townhomes now selling in Conewago Township, PA! Situated just off of I-83, this charming townhome community is located near retail, historic hot spots, as well as spacious county and state parks. Homeowners can look forward to 3-bed, 1-car garage townhomes packed with features; granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, LVP upgraded flooring, whole house window treatments and Home is Connected Smart Home Technology. Come see a Sales Agent TODAY for all the exciting details...Ask about immediate move-ins and closing cost assistance with the use of our preferred lender!We can't wait to welcome you home to York!

