Take a look at these homes on the Jackson market now

Jackson Updates
Jackson Updates
 2 days ago

(Jackson, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jackson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4752 Massena Drive, Jackson, 39211

5 Beds 10 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,140 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This one is very special! Incredible private forest views, tucked away on a hidden cul-de-sac, this is a wonderful home with charm and character. The main house has 3 separate living areas, spacious downstairs master suite with a separate loft nook and 2 full baths. The kitchen/keeping room has been renovated and checks all the boxes, including double fridge/freezer and double ovens. Upstairs there are 3 generous bedrooms and bath. Updated mudroom is spacious and serves as a beautiful hub for the home's activities. There is covered parking for 4 cars with 600 square feet of separate living quarters. The separate guest quarters could also serve as a home office, art studio or gym. Possibilities are endless!! Additional features include decks, porches, outdoor living areas, a sunporch and an abundance of windows. Location is second to none. Make your appointment today.

For open house information, contact Walker Tann Jr., Nix-Tann & Associates, Inc. at 601-982-7918

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-1345022)

1200 Meadowbrook Road, Jackson, 39206

3 Beds 8 Baths | $800,000 | Condominium | 3,112 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Immaculate penthouse condominium at Jackson's premier residential building. Unparalleled views from every room on the ninth floor and gorgeous professional decor. Large living spaces include living room with wet bar and FP, large front room with granite floors includes TV area, Den area, and terrace. Three ensuite BRs include one with a built in office set up and opens onto open terrace. Incredible master suite with amazing custom closets, bath with garden tub, large glass shower, granite walls, floors, counters. Kitchen includes built in top of the line appliances including micro, refrigerator, regular and convection oven. Backsplash and cabinets top of the line. Natural light flows into every room with exquisite sunrises and sunsets. Two deeded parking spaces, large storage room and additional parking available. Pool, hot tub, outdoor grill, cabana and more.. 24 hour concierge on duty as well as nighttime security. Very convenient location in Northeast Jackson near the best restaurants and shopping as well as hospitals. Popular Fondren shopping area 1 miles away!! Largest of the four penthouses in this exclusive nine story condominium building. Iron fencing, gated, round the clock concierge service as well as security, closed circuit cameras, secured, reserved parking. Recently upgraded with new paint, carpeting, kitchen decor, windows, spotless and perfect condition.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth A Knight, Elizabeth Knight Real Estate at 601-981-0460

218 Rollingwood Drive, Jackson, 39211

4 Beds 3 Baths | $321,123 | Single Family Residence | 2,331 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Ladies and Gentlemen, we present to you the latest gem of Northeast Jackson. Located behind the gates in Rollingwood, Your new home features a full renovation with no expense spared. At just under 2350 square feet, this large 4 bedroom 3 bath is one of the most beautiful renovations our market has seen in a long time. Pulling up to the home, you'll notice the brand new architectural shingle roof, exterior lighting and professionally landscaped lot. A custom door open into freshly laid pine floors that flow throughout the entire home. Fresh paint and new trim catch the eye as you walk in the doors. Situated in the living room you'll find a wood burning fire place and cedar mantle. This open concept kitchen features stunning, mystic white quartz counter tops accented with brushed nickel plumbing fixtures and hardware, as well as, top of the line Whirlpool appliances. The den has an exterior door that leads into nicely sodded back yard. The hall bath features vanity with quartz counters, brushed nickel fixtures and high end custom porcelain tile. Moving down the hallway, there are four bedrooms and another bathroom with a custom standup shower a beautiful tile floors. The master bedroom includes an on-suite bathroom with double vanity also featuring mystic white quartz countertops and brushed nickel fixtures. This house is completely move in ready and turn key. Seller is offering a 1 year home warranty with purchase and up to $4,000 in closing costs at asking price. Minutes from University Medical Center, Baptist, Fondren, Highland village, JFC soccer complex and everywhere you want to be in the metro! Call your realtor today to view before its too late! *** Remember, Gated Community with remodeled home comparable to very high end new construction at a great value*** Get in while you can!

For open house information, contact Patrick Crews, Exp Realty at 601-455-0101

1416 Mccluer Road, Jackson, 39212

3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This is a 3/1 bath located in Jackson MS 39212 for sale with 2.0+/- acres.

For open house information, contact Irene Jackson, Century 21 Maselle & Associates at 601-853-3333

