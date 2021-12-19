ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Check out these homes on the Fort Collins market now

Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 2 days ago

(Fort Collins, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Collins. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xp5h_0dR5hmXg00

3751 Banyan Ct, Loveland, 80538

4 Beds 1 Bath | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1975

**Offers due Sunday 11/14 at 5 pm** Looking for a shop in town? You've found it! Wonderfully remodeled home in convenient Loveland location featuring a 900 sq ft heated detached garage with 10 ft ceilings and fully insulated. This home has been completely updated with all new: kitchen, 3/4 bath, siding, exterior paint, windows, concrete, deck, furnace, A/C, water heater, and more. Awesome Jellyfish exterior LED accent lighting can be set on a timer and adjusted to change colors for holidays, etc. Exterior also features great stamped patio hangout area with outdoor TV, garden beds, and three sheds for extra storage. This is a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Shaun Dolon, Hub Real Estate at 970-217-6334

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-955017)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsCeQ_0dR5hmXg00

7918 Handy Ct, Fort Collins, 80525

6 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,313 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful .38-acre corner lot with tons of upgrades! This 6 bed 3 bath home has a newly remodeled master bath, new main floor luxury vinyl tile, new windows in 2015, custom slide out pantry, custom front door, deck with pergola and added landscaping just to name a few. Lots of space to entertain with a separate dining room and living room.

For open house information, contact Amber M. Jones, Group Horsetooth at 970-377-4979

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-955914)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1B2g_0dR5hmXg00

3839 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, 80528

3 Beds 4 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2016

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! HIGHLY OPTIONED/WELL APPOINTED Townhome style unit with FULL PROFESSIONALLY FINISHED BASEMENT! Upgraded white kitchen cabinetry with crown molding, undermount cabinet lighting, large island, full tile backsplash, slab granite countertops, hardwood floors, pantry and SS appliances. Separate formal dining room. Master suite has luxurious 5-piece bath. PLANTATION SHUTTERS, custom built-in office/work station and built-in mudroom storage. Upgraded fireplace and entertainment area. Second master bedroom has a full bath and private balcony with stunning North facing views of open space. All appliances included + washer/dryer. Owned security system with front door camera, 2 additional cameras and window sensors. 2 car garage. Fenced front area AND fenced back yard with covered composite deck, raised planter box, dog door and astro turf for pets. Private neighborhood pool. Zach Elementary, Preston Middle and Fossil Ridge High. Call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Richard Payne Jr, Fort Collins Real Estate, LLC at 970-224-1411

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-953257)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVr8c_0dR5hmXg00

4486 Barrow Ln, Timnath, 80547

3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,990 | Single Family Attached | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Englewood by David Weekley Homes in Timnath Lakes features spectacular style & elegant livability. Live & entertain in the open-concept kitchen, dining & family spaces. Sleek kitchen is optimized to support solo chefs & family cooking adventures. Upstairs it's an everyday vacation in your refined Owner's Retreat w/ contemporary en suite bathroom & walk-in closet, plus 2 add'l bedrooms w/ walk through full bath. Active radon mit, tankless H20 heater, & A/C included!

For open house information, contact Dennis Schick, RE/MAX Alliance-FTC South at 877-412-4811

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-953192)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Real Estate
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Fort Collins, CO
Business
City
Loveland, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Englewood, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Jellyfish#Federal Trade Commission#Hub Real Estate
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins, CO
128
Followers
336
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Collins Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy