Check out these homes on the Fort Collins market now

3751 Banyan Ct, Loveland, 80538 4 Beds 1 Bath | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1975

**Offers due Sunday 11/14 at 5 pm** Looking for a shop in town? You've found it! Wonderfully remodeled home in convenient Loveland location featuring a 900 sq ft heated detached garage with 10 ft ceilings and fully insulated. This home has been completely updated with all new: kitchen, 3/4 bath, siding, exterior paint, windows, concrete, deck, furnace, A/C, water heater, and more. Awesome Jellyfish exterior LED accent lighting can be set on a timer and adjusted to change colors for holidays, etc. Exterior also features great stamped patio hangout area with outdoor TV, garden beds, and three sheds for extra storage. This is a MUST SEE!

7918 Handy Ct, Fort Collins, 80525 6 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,313 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful .38-acre corner lot with tons of upgrades! This 6 bed 3 bath home has a newly remodeled master bath, new main floor luxury vinyl tile, new windows in 2015, custom slide out pantry, custom front door, deck with pergola and added landscaping just to name a few. Lots of space to entertain with a separate dining room and living room.

3839 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, 80528 3 Beds 4 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2016

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! HIGHLY OPTIONED/WELL APPOINTED Townhome style unit with FULL PROFESSIONALLY FINISHED BASEMENT! Upgraded white kitchen cabinetry with crown molding, undermount cabinet lighting, large island, full tile backsplash, slab granite countertops, hardwood floors, pantry and SS appliances. Separate formal dining room. Master suite has luxurious 5-piece bath. PLANTATION SHUTTERS, custom built-in office/work station and built-in mudroom storage. Upgraded fireplace and entertainment area. Second master bedroom has a full bath and private balcony with stunning North facing views of open space. All appliances included + washer/dryer. Owned security system with front door camera, 2 additional cameras and window sensors. 2 car garage. Fenced front area AND fenced back yard with covered composite deck, raised planter box, dog door and astro turf for pets. Private neighborhood pool. Zach Elementary, Preston Middle and Fossil Ridge High. Call today to schedule your private showing!

4486 Barrow Ln, Timnath, 80547 3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,990 | Single Family Attached | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Englewood by David Weekley Homes in Timnath Lakes features spectacular style & elegant livability. Live & entertain in the open-concept kitchen, dining & family spaces. Sleek kitchen is optimized to support solo chefs & family cooking adventures. Upstairs it's an everyday vacation in your refined Owner's Retreat w/ contemporary en suite bathroom & walk-in closet, plus 2 add'l bedrooms w/ walk through full bath. Active radon mit, tankless H20 heater, & A/C included!

