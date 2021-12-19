ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Take a look at these homes on the Green Bay market now

Green Bay Daily
 2 days ago

(Green Bay, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Green Bay will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6Wwe_0dR5hlex00

3899 Hawk Ledge Circle, De Pere, 54115

3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,002 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous transitional Ranch Home in Red Hawk Subdivision. The open design is perfect for daily living & entertaining. Living Rm w/vaulted ceiling, gas FP & large daylight windows. Open concept Kitchen w/abundant white custom cabinets, quartz counters, island & pantry. Dinette bursting w/natural light, leads to extended 20x15 patio. Master Suite features tiled walk-in shower, dual sinks & spacious walk-in closet. Lower level w/egress windows & stubbed for bath for future expansion. Basement access from garage. Must See!

For open house information, contact Lisa Parkos, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50251056)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmX8Z_0dR5hlex00

132 Oak Street, Green Bay, 54303

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Move right in to this beautifully remodeled- top to bottom- 3 bed 1 bath home. First floor laundry, main floor has high ceilings, brand new kitchen, new bathroom and one bedroom complete the first floor with beautiful wood feature wall. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a bonus space. Home has new ac, furnace, duct work, water heater/plumbing, electrical panel/wiring, roof, flooring, windows, driveway- everything is new!

For open house information, contact Ashli Dehn, EXP Realty LLC at 920-850-1650

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50252217)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXkvr_0dR5hlex00

923 Allouez Terrace, Green Bay, 54301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1938

SHOWINGS BEGIN ON 11/25/21. Amazing Cape Cod home on quiet no through street in Allouez. Home needs some TLC (see RECR) but has hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, wood burning fireplace, office/den on main floor, jetted tub/shower in main bathroom, 2 car detached garage, updated furnace & water heater, disposal, some plumbing, hardwood floors under carpets up stairs & upper bedrooms, 1/2 bath upstairs has huge walk in closet, could be walk in shower, also cute 06x04 upper closet w/daylight window could be play space or secret room. Seller selling AS IS.

For open house information, contact Patti Bemowski, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50251484)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364rjM_0dR5hlex00

3838 Shore Crest Lane, Green Bay, 54311

2 Beds 2 Baths | $304,900 | Condominium | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Zero-step entry condominium! Wide open living space with 9' ceilings. Huge kitchen with quartz countertops and walk-in pantry. Master suite boasts huge walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks. 2 stall garage. Basement offers full bath rough-in and egress window for future living space. Patio, lawn and landscaping complete this package of maintenance-free living! Monthly fees are $150 per month for lawn maintenance, snow removal and capital reserve. This condo is connected to another condo.

For open house information, contact Deborah Meacham, Meacham Realty, Inc. at 920-494-4557

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50251976)

See more property details

Green Bay Daily

