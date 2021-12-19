Take a look at these homes on the market in Saint Davids Church

(Saint Davids Church, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Davids Church will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

224 & 240 Deer Ln, Luray, 22835 4 Beds 4 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1980

TWO TURNKEY VACATION RENTALS! Live in one, Rent the other! This listing includes two cabins situated on their own respective lot with an adjacent vacant lot included in the price BELOW tax assessed value! Mountain Mist features two bedrooms and two baths, laminate & ceramic tile flooring, heat pump & central a/c, wood-burning fireplace, remodeled bathrooms, and a finished walkout basement that is currently being utilized as the second bedroom on the inside. Outside features a large wraparound deck, hot tub, storage building, open backyard, and beige vinyl siding. Mountain Star features two bedrooms and two baths, a heat pump & central a/c, laminate, ceramic, and carpet flooring. Outside features recently replaced & stained wood siding, a new metal roof, a wooden deck in the rear, and a storage building. Both houses are adjacent to each other, share a conventional septic system and conveniently located less than 0.5 miles to Shenandoah River Outfitters and public river access. Sold as-is with most furnishings to convey. Don't miss your chance to see this one! Showings will be scheduled between July 19-22nd. Any offers will be reviewed after Saturday the 24th at 3pm.

For open house information, contact Chase Louderback, Funkhouser Real Estate Group: Luray at 540-743-4545

4215 Page Valley Rd, Luray, 22835 3 Beds 2 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,764 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Extreme Get Away! Just over 180 acres of mostly wooded mountain land boarding the GEORGE WASHINGTO NATIONAL FOREST! Huge 3 BR 2 BA cabin/lodge on property w/ well & septic. 20x40 detached garage. NO RESTRICTIONS! Ride four wheelers, hunt, hike, target practice...it's up to you! Also near Shenandoah River & several public launch sites!

For open house information, contact William Dudley, Bill Dudley & Associates Real Estate Inc at 540-743-4663

25 Greenfield Rd, Luray, 22835 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautifully maintained brick ranch home located in one of the prime neighborhoods in the town of Luray. Boasts single floor living with a main bedroom/bath suite, plus two additional bedrooms and second full bathroom. Cozy up to the brick gas fireplace inside, or enjoy the outdoors in the fully screened porch. The property has an attached carport as well as a two car detached garage with electric lights/outlets and a flue for a woodstove. Full basement with walkout stairs.

For open house information, contact Joseph Bowman, Funkhouser Real Estate Group: Luray at 540-743-4545

515 Fourth St, Luray, 22835 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,030 Square Feet | Built in 1903

Convenient location at a great price! This 2 bed, 1 bath home is less than a mile from downtown Luray, Luray middle & elementary schools, and Ralph H. Dean recreational park. This home’s recent improvements include: new laminate flooring, Pella vinyl clad double hung windows, kitchen formica countertop, granite double sink, 30,000 BTU propane gas cast iron stove for heating the main level and propane gas wall heater for heating the upper level. Propane stove on the main floor is the main heat source for the home. Roof was painted and sealed in the 2020. This house would make an excellent starter home or rental property. Don’t miss you chance to view this one! Property to be sold “as-is.”

For open house information, contact Chase Louderback, Funkhouser Real Estate Group: Luray at 540-743-4545