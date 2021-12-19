Take a look at these homes on the market in Lawson

(Lawson, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lawson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

237 Starr Lake Rd, El Dorado, 71730 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,680 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Built in 2011, this gorgeous custom 3 or 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath home is situated on 37 peaceful acres in Parkers Chapel. Every aspect of this home and the surrounding property has been carefully and thoughtfully designed. In addition to the main house, this property also includes a large two story shop, a beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom manufactured home, the circa 1923 farmhouse located between the main house and Campbell Rd will be removed.



- 5,000+ square feet of living space

- 3 car garage with finished walls & ceiling

- 3 bedrooms with on-suite baths

- Master bedroom with his & her walk-in closets, walk-in tiled shower, & heated tile floor

- 3rd bedroom & bath with roll-in shower, grab rail ready reinforcement, and heated tile floor

- 2 studies

-Living room features vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans, track lighting, and sound distribution system to other rooms and porches

- Family room with built-in wet bar and entertainment console/bookshelves with home theater/surround sound and in-ceiling speakers

- Kitchen features butcher block topped island, quartz countertops, and stainless appliances

- Sub Zero side by side refrigerator

- Drawer mounted Sharp microwave

- 2 Sub Zero refrigerated drawers

- Open floor plan dining area with built-in cabinets/counter, glass front top cabinets, & sound system speakers

- Walk-in pantry with built in shelving

- Exercise room with cushioned flooring

- Screen porch

- Safe room/vault

- Whole house Generac 45kW natural gas backup generator with auto transfer

- Outside brick dog-wash sink

- Matching detached shop features 2,000 square feet and includes finished 2nd floor with walk-in cedar closet

- 20+ acres fenced and a stocked 4.5 acre lake with dock

- Seller retains mineral rights

- Extensive Hunter ACC-99 microprocessor controlled irrigation system

- John Watson moonlight effect tree lighting with 55 light fixtures that enhance nighttime charm and security

- 50 gallon/minute well for feeding lake, as needed

- Cajun Aire Class 1, mechanical, aerobic, wastewater treatment system

For open house information, contact Jason Reed, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

238 Maple Ridge, El Dorado, 71730 6 Beds 6 Baths | $739,500 | Single Family Residence | 6,800 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Gorgeous Mediterranean style is now looking for new owners. Stucco, 6 bedroom, 5.5 baths plus large recreation room. Custom built on two spacious lots in Timber Hill Subdivision. 10 ft. ceilings downstairs and 9 ft. ceilings upstairs. 6" walls, super insulated, basement safe room with dehumidifier, wood-burning fireplace plus two gas fireplaces with stone mantles. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, marble in master bath, Pella windows and solid wood doors. Beautiful entry with 21 ft. ceiling and marble floor. Gourmet kitchen with double oven and warmer, five burner gas range, two separate sinks, trash compactor, wet bar with beverage cooler and ice maker. Two tankless hot water heaters, sprinkler system in front and security system. Beautiful ozone pool. Must see to appreciate the amenities of this home. Covered patio with rock floor. Laundry room upstairs and downstairs. Immediate occupancy available.



*3 car garage with additional boat slip



*Updated landscaping



*New smart temperature control system



Call Netasha to see this beautiful home (870) 866-9958

For open house information, contact Netasha Williamson, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

1218 N Newton, El Dorado, 71730 2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in None

This property is realtor owned

For open house information, contact Bruce Woolsey, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

126 Hazel, El Dorado, 71730 3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,209 Square Feet | Built in 1955

*New Roof 3/2019

For open house information, contact Nell Hannegan, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435