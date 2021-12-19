Worcester-curious? These homes are on the market

(Worcester, MA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Worcester. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

53 Carousel Drive, Millbury, 01527 3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1970

With some vision and love, this could be the home you've been searching for. A nice size family room with hardwood floors and a brick fireplace for those cold winter nights. Hardwood floors run through the hallway into the 3 bedrooms. Downstairs is partially finished and would make a great play area or additional living space. The garage and shed provide additional storage. This home has everything you need to make it your own. This is a HUD Property. Sold AS-IS. HUD will not replace or repair any issues. Smoke Certificate & Final Water Reading are buyer’s responsibility. It’s recommended the buyer or buyer’s attorney/agent perform due diligence on behalf of the buyer. This property is listed as “IE” (Insured with Escrow) This property is not located in a flood zone. HUD case#251-321956. Please see ALL attached disclosures. Please visit RAINECOMPANY.COM for more information on Lead-based paint and Radon Gas and Mold notices, as well as electronic bidding and earnest money procedures.

14 Quobaug, Oxford, 01540 2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,028 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Here's your chance to start the new year in this cozy ranch in a great neighborhood setting. Natural light fills this open floor layout. Modern kitchen features a trendy chalkboard wall, white cabinets, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level, 3rd bedroom in finished basement space with lots of storage space and laundry area. Newer roof and oil tank. Fenced in yard perfect for children, pets and entertaining. Just minutes to lots of local amenities such Market basket grocery, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, Gym, Gas, food and more! Easy highway access & Just 2 miles from Buffumville lake. Open house Thursday 12/16 6-7:30pm and Sunday 12-2pm

9 Water St, Oxford, 01540 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Welcome to Oxford! Situated on .49 acres, this lovely cape home is ready for a new owner! Quaint neighborhood , only minutes from town center & I 395. The home features off-street parking, generous backyard with two sheds( one with electric) and a large deck. Interior features a kitchen which is open to the living room area, with recessed lights and hardwood floors. First floor has two bedrooms and a full bath. Second floor offers a third bedroom, 2nd full bath and a 4th room with a kitchenette. You will appreciate the partially finished basement with pellet stove.

51 Locust St, Oxford, 01540 4 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,869 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This lovely 4 bedroom 2 full bath, cape style home in Oxford is ready for new owners! The main house contains 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath and then there is a stunning in-law apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath! The in-law features its own separate entrance and is connected to the main home by a breezeway with lovely french doors separating the front and back of the home. The main home features beautiful exposed rafter ceilings and recently refinished hardwood floors! In the bright and sunny kitchen you will find a charming exposed brick chimney ,stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a breakfast bar conveniently open into the living room. The dining room features french doors, recess lighting and leads into the family room which hosts a cozy decorative fireplace and plenty of natural light. Full bath on the first floor as well and two nice sized bedrooms upstairs. Spacious finished basement with bonus rooms. Spacious fenced in back yard, storage shed & plenty of parking!

