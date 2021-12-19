ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the market in Newport News

 2 days ago

(Newport News, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Newport News. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5625 Parish Lane, Portsmouth, 23703

0 Bed 0 Bath | $255,000 | Duplex | 2,606 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Fantastic investment opportunity to own and rent out both units or live in one and rent the other to offset mortgage. Each unit has its own VERY LARGE fenced in yard and deck. Fantastic condition ready to move in.

For open house information, contact Trey Vineyard, EXP Realty LLC at 866-825-7169

610 New York Avenue, Hampton, 23661

2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1941

This home is ready and waiting for a new owner. Take in the pleasant scent of fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors as you enter the living room. Home has been properly maintained and cared for. It has a new roof in an beautiful cobalt blue. The air conditioning core recently replaced. The bathroom and laundry room floors have both been replaced, The kitchen has good counter space and lots of cabinets., plumbing replaced under kitchen counter, new surround and toilet in the bathroom. Ready for you to move in and enjoy your new home!

For open house information, contact Wanda Stevens, Abbitt Realty Company LLC at 757-223-7478

313 Clay Street, Hampton, 23663

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1989

GREAT 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME SUPER CONVENIENT TO HRBT, HAMPTON UNIVERSITY, FT. MONROE ADN MORE. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR. SPACIOUS ROOMS. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN. CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL AUGUST 2022.

For open house information, contact Petra Zayakosky, EZ-Vest Realty Inc. at 757-833-8551

13 Langston Boulevard, Hampton, 23666

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,441 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Four bedroom (tax records reflect three bedrooms) home located in Hampton for sale. Lots of great space inside. Conveniently located to Mercury Blvd, shoppng and I-64.

For open house information, contact Alicia Thornwell, Christopher Jordan Inc at 757-465-7355

