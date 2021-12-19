Winton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Winton, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Winton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2050 Shipman Island, Ely, 55731 2 Beds 0 Bath | $498,500 | Single Family Residence | 560 Square Feet | Built in 2012

PRIVATE ISLAND, ELY: Secluded Island Retreat W/Mesmerizing Views Set In Towering Pines & Rock Outcroppings On Shagawa Lake, Short Boat Ride Across Calm Water To Launch. Tucked among small undeveloped islands W of Miller Pt & N of Longstorff Bay, the picturesque coastline to the W & SW is Superior Natl Forest. Built 2012, 560SF 2BR knotty pine cabin w/lakeside deck connecting kitchen cabin, 1.75 acres, apx 900 ft lakeshore, dock w/walk in swimming area. In 1800’s, island was summer home of one of Ely’s original doctors & the iron ring attached to the west end was used to corral logs. Shagawa is a 2344 acre lake, 48 ft deep, listed by DNR as one of the best walleye lakes. Click link for 3D Tour!

For open house information, contact Lisa Janisch, Janisch Realty Inc at 218-780-6644

534 E Boundary St, Ely, 55731 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Single owner home, spacious, with mid century charm throughout. The comfortable main level has 3 bedrooms, a full bath, kitchen and living room. The kitchen has solid wood cabinetry (painted) and a large pantry/broom closet. The mid century wall tile is in excellent shape. Or if you’re looking to update and entertain, there is room to open up and grow your concept of cooking and dining. Off the kitchen is a large 3 season enclosed patio 14’ x 20’ to enhance indoor/outdoor enjoyment and additional dining. The cork flooring in all bedrooms was innovative and before it’s time. Soft, warm, and quiet, these floors can be refinished and brought back to a newer state. The double pane windows provide generous natural lighting to each room. The full basement is divided into 2 very large rooms; a game room/bar and a utility, laundry, with storage that also includes a partial bathroom. This spectacular 50’s model home was the first built by Kovall Construction who constructed many homes on Boundary St. and throughout the neighborhood and town of Ely. Boundary St. was the actual boundary between Ely and Morse Township. This home sits on the Morse Township side, featuring larger lots than the Ely side. This is a great home, loved, and well cared for.

For open house information, contact Jerry Fink, Canoe Capital Realty, LLC at 218-235-1084

1227 E Camp Street, Ely, 55731 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,268 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Contractor’s Own Well Cared For 3BR Home W/Main Flr BR & BTH, City Water & Sewer, 2 Stall Garage, Beautiful Yard W/Mature Trees & Lilacs, Just 1 Block Off Main, Easy Walk/Bike To Grocery, Downtown. 1268 SF maint free sided home. Front foyer & spacious livingroom w/glowing wood floor open to large kitchen, dining. Back deck & sun or mud room. 2 BRs upstairs. Full basement. Move in ready quality home. Click link for 3D Tour!

For open house information, contact Lisa Janisch, Janisch Realty, Inc at 218-780-6644

3297 Burntside Lake Lake Nw, Ely, 55731 1 Bed 1 Bath | $1,085,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Burntside Lake Handscribed Log Home In Private Bay At End Of Pristine Granite Fiord. Set on 1703 ft shoreline & 38.75 acres of park-like forest w/walking trails, surrounded on 3 sides by Federal forests at the edge of the BWCA. Huisman custom built 2010, 800 SF, 1B/1B home w/cedar shake roof & wrap deck. Open great rm w/wood burning firepl & wall of windows showcasing majestic panoramic views over lake & surrounding forest. Surveyed, drilled well, full septic system, fire suppression system, permanent electricity (no generator), dock. A spectacular retreat from the distractions of everyday life. Relax in the total peace & quiet of the forest & the extraordinary beauty of Burntside!

For open house information, contact Lisa Janisch, Janisch Realty, Inc at 218-780-6644