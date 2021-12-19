Top homes for sale in Victory

(Victory, VT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Victory. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4516 Kinney Road, Newark, 05871 2 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Price has been reduced. House in the woods. A home to escape to, remote but not too far away, private but accessible, off the grid but with all the conveniences. This property provides everything you could want in that perfect getaway. Fully operational kitchen, full modern bath, main floor bedroom, two additional sleeping areas on second floor overlooking a vaulted ceiling, and a full basement/workshop with garage door access, drilled well, and permitted septic all make this house comfortable and efficient. The screened porch allows for all weather use so you can enjoy the setting even on those misty days. Situated on over ten acres of woodland you can enjoy a private backyard with firepit and secure all the firewood you need. There is direct connection to the VAST snowmobile trail system and it is a short drive to nearby Newark and Center Ponds.

307 Route 2B, St. Johnsbury, 05851 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1890

This is an early 1900's era style home with great woodwork and hardwood floors throughout. A great representative of the true craftsmanship of the time! Very convenient location close to schools, shopping and the interstate is less than a mile! This is a great home, don't hesitate!

156 Ridgetop Lane, Lyndon, 05851 3 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,002 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Wonderful Vermont property in the Northeast Kingdom. Large open kitchen dining room. Living room with stone fireplace and large windows to let in natural light. 2 Bed room down and bath. Master suite on 2nd floor with private bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Attached 2 car garage. Relax on the wrap around deck enjoying the view. 52 acres for animals, snow machines, 4 wheelers, cross country skiing. Short drive to Kingdom Trails, Burke Mt and interstate. A place to enjoy country living.

6087 Route 102, Guildhall, 05905 3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Neat and tidy ranch style home with an oversized garage and a very nice view! This well cared for home offers one level living with a spacious eat-in kitchen with sliding doors that lead to rear deck, living room with wood floors and bay window, 3 bedrooms, and bathroom complete with laundry! If you need more living space, the heated basement is partially finished and is an excellent space for family room plus a bonus room with closets. There is a lovely breezeway connecting the garage to the house which makes for a perfectly cozy, seasonal sitting room. The garage has space for 4 cars with 2 doors in the front and one in the back. You will absolutely love the view from the back in the backyard and from the spacious deck! The yard is nice and level with plenty of space for gardens, plus there is a 2 room shed with windows, electricity, and overhead storage. Plus access to VAST Trails! A great home in a great location.

