House hunt Yuma Proving Ground: See what’s on the market now

(Yuma Proving Ground, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Yuma Proving Ground than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2124 S Bluffs Wy, Yuma, 85365 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,941 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Enjoy privacy at its finest in this gorgeous gated community. This Bluffs home sits on nearly half acre! Lush, mature landscape and a sparkling pool adorn this private backyard oasis. Interior features high ceilings, open living areas, and neutral tones throughout. A beautiful open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a large pantry separates two spacious living areas. Very functional floorplan, and great use of space!

903 W 34 Pl, Yuma, 85365 4 Beds 2 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,068 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Aesthetically pleasing home awaits you in the well nestled area of Sheffield Estates. Pride of ownership shows in this remodeled home. Many upgrades such as memory foam carpet padding, pot drawers in kitchen, brand new upgraded kitchen to include granite counter tops, and new cabinets. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet, a custom walk in shower recently remodeled. Covered patio in back yard with a sparkling pool, and fire pit ready for entertaining. Save money on electric with owned solar.

4767 E County 13 1/4 St, Yuma, 85365 4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | 2,077 Square Feet | Built in 1998

OUTDOOR LIVING AT IT'S BEST!!! Just bit of cleanup and TLC will make this acreage home PERFECT!!! Surrounded by Lovely and HUGE homes on the SUPER POPULAR east mesa, This home features an open floorplan with large kitchen and plenty of natural light. Awesome outdoor living space packed with pergolas, hot tub and a cool outdoor kitchen! Plenty of protected parking and TONS OF POTENTIAL here!! Make this home yours today before it's too late!

801 E 24 St, Yuma, 85365 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Condominium | 953 Square Feet | Built in 1980

BOM... Now it's your chance End Unit 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath, 2 story condo w/Private back Patio w/access to parking lot. Upstairs Bedrooms w/1 Full Bath & Balcony. 1/2 Bath downstairs off the Kitchen. Indoor laundry. Large Pantry & Extra Cabinets. Built in Hutch. Vaulted ceiling in Living Room. 1 covered 1 uncovered parking. Current Lease is $900. a month/expires 06/30/2022 . Long Term Stable Tenant. Refinance your home & use the Equity to buy this Investment property for an Income. Great location.

