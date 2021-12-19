ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

House hunt Yuma Proving Ground: See what’s on the market now

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Yuma Proving Ground, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Yuma Proving Ground than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Vvuj_0dR5hdb900

2124 S Bluffs Wy, Yuma, 85365

4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,941 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Enjoy privacy at its finest in this gorgeous gated community. This Bluffs home sits on nearly half acre! Lush, mature landscape and a sparkling pool adorn this private backyard oasis. Interior features high ceilings, open living areas, and neutral tones throughout. A beautiful open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a large pantry separates two spacious living areas. Very functional floorplan, and great use of space!

For open house information, contact Nabile Paredes, The Realty Agency at 928-539-3000

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20213906)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXdFr_0dR5hdb900

903 W 34 Pl, Yuma, 85365

4 Beds 2 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,068 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Aesthetically pleasing home awaits you in the well nestled area of Sheffield Estates. Pride of ownership shows in this remodeled home. Many upgrades such as memory foam carpet padding, pot drawers in kitchen, brand new upgraded kitchen to include granite counter tops, and new cabinets. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet, a custom walk in shower recently remodeled. Covered patio in back yard with a sparkling pool, and fire pit ready for entertaining. Save money on electric with owned solar.

For open house information, contact Crystal Arellano, Realty Executives McConnaughay at 928-343-9415

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20213965)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOIVa_0dR5hdb900

4767 E County 13 1/4 St, Yuma, 85365

4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | 2,077 Square Feet | Built in 1998

OUTDOOR LIVING AT IT'S BEST!!! Just bit of cleanup and TLC will make this acreage home PERFECT!!! Surrounded by Lovely and HUGE homes on the SUPER POPULAR east mesa, This home features an open floorplan with large kitchen and plenty of natural light. Awesome outdoor living space packed with pergolas, hot tub and a cool outdoor kitchen! Plenty of protected parking and TONS OF POTENTIAL here!! Make this home yours today before it's too late!

For open house information, contact Sean Allen, Realty Executives at 928-440-6871

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20214388)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tshNq_0dR5hdb900

801 E 24 St, Yuma, 85365

2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Condominium | 953 Square Feet | Built in 1980

BOM... Now it's your chance End Unit 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath, 2 story condo w/Private back Patio w/access to parking lot. Upstairs Bedrooms w/1 Full Bath & Balcony. 1/2 Bath downstairs off the Kitchen. Indoor laundry. Large Pantry & Extra Cabinets. Built in Hutch. Vaulted ceiling in Living Room. 1 covered 1 uncovered parking. Current Lease is $900. a month/expires 06/30/2022 . Long Term Stable Tenant. Refinance your home & use the Equity to buy this Investment property for an Income. Great location.

For open house information, contact Connie Bowling, Realty Executives at 928-783-8377

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20212988)

See more property details

Comments / 0

