On the hunt for a home in Primrose? These houses are on the market

(Primrose, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Primrose than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

13 Shady Lane, Beattyville, 41311 1 Bed 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 492 Square Feet | Built in 1950

PRIVATE GETAWAY! Cozy Cabin on +/- 2 Acres just off HWY 587 only 20 minutes to Beattyville. Country Living on a wooded lot. Sold As Is. Seller is accepting only Cash Offers. Sold Per The Deed.

For open house information, contact Ernie Martin, COLOR Real Estate at 859-552-0070

12195 587, Beattyville, 41311 6 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,730 Square Feet | Built in None

First time on market and a property you have to see to believe. This place has many potential uses. The property features a 3 bedroom, 1 bath farm house that was built in early 1900's that could be used as rental property, a 1999 Gateway double wide 3 bedroom,2 bath that can be main home. This also has 3 barns,a bunch of storage sheds,a 20x30 metal garage with concrete floor,2 ponds on property and 56 acres. This property has roughly 20 acres of fields mostly used for hay and the other acres are wooded. This property could be divided up and build multiple cabins. The property boarders Daniel Boone national forest with loads of wildlife and four wheeler trails. The property has corner points in three counties but only pay taxes in one county. Call today for your private viewing.

For open house information, contact Brian Bingham, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Cypress Berea at 859-986-8449

1159 Grand Avenue, Beattyville, 41311 2 Beds 1 Bath | $93,000 | Single Family Residence | 704 Square Feet | Built in 1961

RESIDENTIAL! MULTIFAMILY! COMMERCIAL! Many Possibilities!! Very close to downtown but high above the flood plain. Off of, but near, HWY 11 North. Reasonably Level Lot that has been Surveyed. Only 20 Minutes to Slade, KY with easy access to the Mountain Parkway. The house is rough; however, it has a lot of positives. Unfortunately, due to an area of partially weaken floor, the house is currently uninhabitable. Sold Per The Deed. +/- 2 Acres.

For open house information, contact Ernie Martin, COLOR Real Estate at 859-552-0070

604 Bear Track Rd Road, Beattyville, 41311 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2001

10 acres in Lee County waiting for YOU. 3 bed, 2 bath manufactured home with new HVAC outside unit being installed. Small older home on property, needing work or torn down. The property also features a lot with septic, water and electricity available. Located in the Bear Track area, near the lake, the bear track for hiking, a close country store and park area. The property is also near the Red River Gorge and Natural Bridge. This is a great location to live, or as a vacation getaway. Call us today to learn more.

For open house information, contact Shayne Puckett, Realty World Trifecta at 606-726-0003