Check out these homes for sale in Sandy Valley now

(Sandy Valley, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sandy Valley than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3345 Teton Street, Sandy Valley, 89019 7 Beds 5 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,540 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Unique opportunity to own a piece of Sandy Valley history!This was once Sandy Valley's Nudist Ranch and Resort!Amazing property, 2.25 acres, with lots of room! Sparkling, refreshing swimming pool. Main house (1991) is a timber framed house with fireplace with a large kitchen and great room, skylights, A/C and swamp cooler (tax records show 2100 SF); plus there is a 3 bedroom mobile home (A/C, heat); plus 3 separate detached cabins (each about 200 SF with own A/C) and a camping trailer, totaling 9 separate sleeping quarters and 4 bathrooms. Tax records show an additional 968 SF of storage. Tax records show 2100 SF main house + 440 SF casita & 300 SF pool with 1400 SF pool deck & 968 SF storage. Enjoy your own room to roam in Sandy Valley!This property being offered with adjacent separately listed vacant properties 200-15-301-019 (ML# 2305793) & 200-15-301-020 (ML# 2306239).Get your chance to own almost 7 acres of your own to enjoy!Bring your offers for each or for all 3 in a package!

For open house information, contact W Jeanne Perry-Jones, Compass Realty & Management, L at 702-979-4232

2425 Cicchi Street, Sandy Valley, 89019 3 Beds 1 Bath | $103,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,970 Square Feet | Built in 1970

2.13 acre lot. Paved Road in front of property. Mountain Views. Sandy Valley, NV. Main house (trailer built 1970) has 2 bed, 1 bath with an incomplete addition at the rear (no permit for the addition). Addition has 1 bed, living room and laundry room. Total for property is 3 bed, 1 bath. Trailer not converted to real property. Cash only, but the Seller can carry back 20%. April 2021 refurbished well pump, piping, electrical feed wiring and switches replaced and has 2 year warranty ($3,400). Note there are a separate travel trailer and mobile home on the property which are not included and will be removed prior to closing. No HVAC, heating or air conditioning system. Does have a swamp cooler. 25' x 30' Garage included and has no permit. Wood fence needs some repair. 110v/220v electric in residence and garage. Septic and well connected and usable. Property sold as-is, where-is, how-is condition. Value is in the land and land improvements.

For open house information, contact Gilbert G Gildore, Keller Williams Market Place at 702-939-0000