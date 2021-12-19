Check out these homes on the Pine Grove market now

(Pine Grove, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pine Grove. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

501 Elrod Ave Avenue, Maupin, 97037 3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,610 Square Feet | Built in 1995

The Riverhouse on the Deschutes! Steeped in tradition of steelhead, dryline and drift boats, this home has incredible connection to the river. Commanding views of the Deschutes greet you from every room. The Riverhouse features 3 bedrooms plus loft, 3 bathrooms, 2 kitchen, expansive decks on both levels with lock capability as well as a heated workshop. The oversized detached 2 car garage is ample for boats, cars, rods, and toys, parking for 4 vehicles. Only 1/2 hour to cross country skiing and snowmobiling, 1 hour to Mt Hood Meadows and Timberline Lodge, with no ski traffic.The Riverhouse is a licensed B&B. Don't miss this rare opportunity!

For open house information, contact Ryan Buccola, RE/MAX Key Properties at 541-728-0033

421 Little Lake Rd, Maupin, 97037 3 Beds 4 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This lovely home in Rivercrest with views of both casting pond and the BLM on the other side. Maupin has fiber-optic internet and this house is perfect for working from home, practice your casting technique or raft the rapids on the Deschutes. Only two hours from either Bend or Portland, with Redmond & PDX airports equally attainable.

For open house information, contact Suze Riley, The Agency, Inc at 503-321-2000