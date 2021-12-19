New Shoreham-curious? These homes are on the market

(New Shoreham, RI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in New Shoreham. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

284 Spring Street, Block Island, 02807 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1910

A trinity on Spring Street, remarkable views, a notable property, and an eventful location. Perched on the edge of Spring Street outside of Town with breathtaking views of Block Island, this historic home with wrap around porch is the place to sit day to day and watch all the adventures of Block Island. See the ferry arrive/depart, watch the merriment at Ballard’s Beach and wave to all the passersby on their way to the Southeast Lighthouse. Amidst the activity unwind peacefully and experience the significant views of the Atlantic Ocean. A sense you are “right there in the water” with crashing waves, ocean bouquets and the distinguished families of harbor seals. It must be “the spot” if year after year the Island’s celebrity harbor seals choose this location. Historically known as The Parsonage to the Island’s winter Catholic Church, this property has charming aspects of yesterdays prized Island homes with large, separated rooms, detailed trimmed doorways, and painted wood floors. The first level has an open kitchen, full bath, separate dining/living area all with spectacular views of the ocean. Second level offers 4 bedrms and a full bath all with ocean views. Lower level walk out has an in-law/guest apartment/suite with a full bath all with views of the ocean. There is not a window without a view! Start your Island memories in this home allowing you to be a “bird on the wire” watching all of the Island’s pastimes in this breathtaking location so close to the Atlantic Ocean.

33 Ocean Avenue, Block Island, 02807 0 Bed 1 Bath | $595,000 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1956

The Albion Building #2. Commercial or residential. In the heart of Old Harbor this 1,100 sq. ft. condominium is the current home of The Cracked Mug café. With great views, open interior and ample deck space, this condo can be used as a commercial unit or be converted into a fun residential unit. Subject to existing lease. Shown by appointment only.

72 West Side Road, Block Island, 02807 4 Beds 4 Baths | $985,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Come and go as you please with simple, stress free condominium/townhouse living at Block Island’s only condo-community Salt Pond Settlement. Situated on the Great Salt Pond and in the middle of New Harbor’s amenities, walk to the Oar/Boat Basin, Champlin’s Marina and Payne’s Dock. Located next door to the popular Ball O’Brian community park with tennis, basketball, open pavilion, playground, and skate park. Enjoy Great Salt Pond, Ocean, and North Lighthouse views from one of the largest units at Salt Pond Settlement with 1813 square foot, 4-bedrooms, 4-baths. Sophisticated beach interior, this three-level unit has a primary suite, open kitchen, living and dining. Walk out from the living room to the large open deck that allows for outside enjoyment and extensive views of the pond and ocean. Professionally managed, Salt Pond Settlement offers access to the Great Salt Pont and a beautifully maintained, unique to Block Island, outdoor swimming pool. Join this condominium community and have the convenient advantage of being able to just unlock your door and enjoy Block Island.

1501 Beacon Hill Road, Block Island, 02807 5 Beds 4 Baths | $6,785,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,978 Square Feet | Built in 1986

In the heart of Block Island, this captivating estate is nestled on almost 12 acres of rolling hills, pastures, stone walls and top-notch equestrian facilities. This property has been loved as an elegant equestrian facility, but we invite you to consider the possibilities… a gentlemen’s farm, private residence, family compound.... the potential is endless! The lush grounds and carefully maintained structures include 5 separate contiguous lots of record surrounded on 3 sides by 80 acres of conserved/undeveloped land. On the first lot is the main residence which is a natural light filled and spacious architect designed home including 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a detached 3 car garage with a 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment above. The second lot is a large state of the art 5 stall barn with a huge storage/hay/studio loft, tack room, farrier station and attached double depth 3 bay garage. The remainder of the property has been attractively manicured with painstakingly rebuilt original stone walls and board fencing enclosing 4 separate grass paddocks, a 100’ by 200’ professional riding arena surrounded on 2 sides by Nathan Mott Park & Enchanted Forest areas of conserved land. This property qualifies for the designation of Open Space affording significant tax advantages should a new owner choose, or the lots can be developed separately. Take this opportunity for sustainable living and enjoy this exquisite, extraordinary Block Island property! *Currently in Open Space Tax Status

