Check out these Newell homes on the market

436 Fourth Street, Tulelake, 96134 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,215 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Here it is! Your hard earned money goes farther in the rural California town of Tulelake. Just under 25 miles to Klamath Falls, Oregon - This property features ~1000 sqft Shop with two rollup doors, a concrete floor and 220 power...and a great three bedroom, two bathroom 1995 Fleetwood manufactured home on 0.19 acre. There is a fenced yard and alley access as well. All appliances and furnishings may stay with acceptable offer! Move right in!

486 N County Rd. 104, Tulelake, 96134 2 Beds 2 Baths | $735,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1938

486 North Co. Rd. 104, Tulelake Irrigation District, 120+/- irrigated acres, currently producing alfalfa. Excellent Tulelake Basin soils. One linear wheel line irrigation system. Farm House is 1,400+/-sq/ft. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, sewing/family room, and a open great-room living/dining/kitchen area. Additionally, an attached carport/greenhouse, is attached to a work shop and garage. The farm-stead also includes miscellaneous out-buildings, and a mature apple orchard. Nearly a Century Farm (100 year family farm), and offers you the opportunity of your own legacy. This is a settling of a family estate. Located 1 miles from the small rural community of Tulelake. The Tulelake Basin is renown for the exceptional duck and goose hunting, extraordinary soils and production of high-test alfalfa hay, potatoes, and horseradish [just a few crops named for you]. Farm is currently leased, broker will provide terms to qualified prospective buyers.

8877 County Rd 120, Tulelake, 96134 4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,678 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Looking for privacy? Do you like exploring? Maybe a history buff? Interested in archaeology? This property has it all! The Lava Beds National Monument right in your own backyard - & tons of recreation out the front door with the Tule Lake Wildlife refuge just down the road. At 128+ acres, this property has much to explore - with over 20 caves/lava tubes, historical encampments and abundant wildlife- the possibilities are endless. If solitude is what you are after, you have no close neighbors - yet town it's not too far. The house is solidly built with timeless features: hardwood floors, open Kitchen & Livingroom with views of the amazing landmarks of the Tulelake Basin, large bedrooms, & ample closets & storage space. There is an attached 2 car garage with a separate workshop space & an additional outbuilding for extra storage. Much of the rough terrain was burned in the Caldwell Fire of 2020.... & nature is preparing for fresh growth and new life! Newer well 240' deep in 2015.

