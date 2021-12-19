ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duette, FL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Duette

Duette Today
Duette Today
 2 days ago

(Duette, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Duette than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WDzx_0dR5hXFf00

5063 Simons Court, Lakewood Ranch, 34211

2 Beds 2 Baths | $496,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in None

The heart of this 2 Bedroom home lies in its expansive Island Kitchen, making it an excellent choice for entertainers and chefs alike. Overlooking the spacious Dining and Great Room, the Kitchen provides lots of cabinets, plenty of countertop space, a walk-in Pantry, and a Breakfast Bar offering casual dining spaces for four. Each home comes equipped with GE Stainless Steel appliances, including a freestanding gas range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The Bahia's flexible floorplan and spacious main living areas are ideal for making memories with friends and family while entertaining or during relaxed everyday living. Beyond the Kitchen, the Dining and Great Room are kept light and bright by the large sliding glass doors leading out to the spacious Covered Lanai. You can further elevate your outdoor living space with options to include a Summer Kitchen. The Master Suite is a private oasis in the rear of the home and comes complete with Coffered Ceiling, oversized shower, split granite vanities, a massive walk-in closet. The Second Bedroom in the front of the home is separated from the Master by the Den and a second Full Bath, providing additional privacy to you and your guests. You can personalize the Bahia floorplan with a variety of structural options, including 3rd Bedroom in lieu of Den, Extended Covered Lanai, Shower in lieu of Tub in Bath 2, and more. To learn about all the ways you can have th ...

For open house information, contact Cresswind Lakewood Ranch Kolter Homes

Copyright © 2021 Kotler Homes. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KTHBN-60-4013)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIPwz_0dR5hXFf00

5044 Brickwood Rise Drive, Wimauma, 33598

4 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 2018

***Multiple offers have been received. We will be taking the highest and best, Friday at 5pm***Welcome home to this nearly new home nestled in the beautiful, gated community of Serano in Southeastern Hillsborough county. This beautiful two story 1870 sq. ft. "Atlanta" home has four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft upstairs and a two car garage and is move in ready. Tile flooring leads you into the spacious great room which opens to your gourmet kitchen. Enjoy your own private backyard oasis that includes a large paver patio with a fenced in yard and lake views. High-speed internet and cable are included. The Serano community amnesties include a resort-style pool, playground and basketball and tennis courts. Sereno is an ULTRAFi community. Becoming a homeowner in an ULTRAFi Community means enjoying the fastest internet and WiFi speeds. Conveniently located by I-75, the bay beaches, outlet shopping areas and restaurants. When you do want to venture out, you are a short drive away from I-75, which gives you easy access to all of the culture, activities and nightlife in both Brandon and Tampa.

For open house information, contact Joe Murphy, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 941-907-1033

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4520019)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3wA9_0dR5hXFf00

16204 Diamond Bay Drive, Wimauma, 33598

3 Beds 3 Baths | $624,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 2013

EXPERIENCE LUXURY at its finest!! Greet each day with the sun rising over the water at your gorgeous Waterfront Bellagio home in VALENCIA LAKES, Tampa Bay’s premiere 55+ Resort Style community. This popular floorplan on the water won’t last long! A short walk from the POOL, Clubhouse, and amenities, this home features split floor plan 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3 full Bathrooms, spacious Great Room, custom built-in Bar, Formal Dining Room, Gourmet Eat-in Kitchen with designer upgrades, and extended covered lanai perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing in your private oasis. Enter through the screened entryway and open the double 8ft glass-paneled front doors. Notice the soaring 13’ ceilings and 18x18 tile flooring laid on the diagonal stretching out across the vast expanse. The Great Room features high hat lighting, tray ceiling, decorator ceiling fan and custom built-in Bar with a wine refrigerator, shelving, and dazzling pendant lighting -- spectacular for entertaining company! A sleek custom-designed entertainment center has space for even the largest tv, plus all your electronics, and lighted display cabinets to show off your prized objects de art! Highlighting the room is the wall of 8ft triple sliding glass doors leading out to the extended covered lanai and views of the water beyond. The huge Gourmet Kitchen is a chef’s dream with sleek granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, above/below cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances including double built-in stainless wall ovens, separate smooth cooktop, microwave, Kitchenaid dishwasher and high-end LG French Door Refrigerator with 2 ice-makers and touch control. Extensive cabinet upgrades include roll-out drawers throughout pantry, glass-door lighted cabinet, pot & pan drawers, and raised panel cabinets. The owner’s Retreat features an inviting bay window seating area overlooking the water, tray ceilings, and His & Her walk-in closets with extra shelving for all your storage needs. The Master Bath features a large walk-in shower w/ built-in seat and grab bars, separate comfort-height vanities w/ granite countertops, and luxurious Roman soaking tub. Separated from the owner’s Retreat, the two additional Bedrooms feature decorator ceiling fans, large windows, and shelving reaching to the 10ft ceilings. two additional full Bathrooms boast granite countertops and safety grab bars. Wide double French doors open to your private office or use as a media room/4th Bedroom. Laundry Room comes with stainless steel Samsung Washer/Dryer on storage pedestals, utility sink, and shelving. STORAGE ABOUNDS with the Main Garage overhead shelving and 3rd Car Garage built-in wood shelving, double-door 6ft cabinet units, and additional overhead storage. This home has all the bells and whistles with over $50k in upgrades, Level IV Maple cabinetry and granite counters throughout, water heater and upgraded HVAC w/ programmable thermostat installed 2019, window blinds, decorator ceiling fans, whole house water softener system, rain gutters, Hurricane Shutters, Irrigation System and more. This spectacular waterfront home.

For open house information, contact Steven Koleno, BEYCOME OF FLORIDA LLC at 844-239-2663

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-O5989935)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bpyj8_0dR5hXFf00

13203 22Nd Court E, Parrish, 34219

4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,659 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Price Reduced! – Fantastic luxury waterfront 4 bedroom, 3 bath, plus office, 3-car garage home now available in River Plantation. If you have been searching for the serenity of a nature water view out your back door, this is it! Come create your own spectacular outdoor space with plenty of room for a pool to enjoy even more scenic views of the water. Inside is a great open floor plan with 12' high ceilings with the Primary bedroom separate from the other 3 bedrooms… and yes, there is an office for those who work from home. The home features an oversized 3-car garage with plenty of storage for cars and toys. River Plantation has NO CDD fees and a low HOA fee which covers the tennis court, basketball court, playground, clubhouse, community pool, 2-mile nature trail, and kayak/canoe launch into Gamble Creek as well as lawn irrigation. All this and a short drive just minutes from Fort Hamer Park where you can launch your boat! This central location is just North of the Fort Hamer bridge and Lakewood Ranch which offers golf, shopping, restaurants and more. Click on the Virtual Tour links to walk through the home using the 3D Tour then schedule your appointment to view this one owner well kept home on a hard-to-find premium waterfront home site!

For open house information, contact Rich Schatz, RE/MAX TROPICAL SANDS at 941-349-3460

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4516653)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
Miami Herald

‘Penthouse in the sky’ with chic glass stairway on the Texas market for $3 million

A bewilderingly beautiful home set high in the Texas clouds has graced the real estate market in San Antonio for $3 million. The 5,668-square-foot penthouse, located at the Residences at The Alteza, is elegance reimagined with its vast five bedrooms and six bathrooms, most of which offer dramatic views of the city for as far as the eye can see.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Duette, FL
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
mansionglobal.com

A More Than 53-Acre Estate in Texas Hill Country, Complete With a Water Park, Lists for $19.5 Million

A more than 53-acre estate in Texas Hill Country with a private water park and a mansion-sized gym has hit the market for $19.5 million. Located about 32 miles north of San Antonio in a gated community in Boerne, Texas, the property’s price tag is by far the most expensive in the area, listing records show. It includes a six-bedroom main home, a four-bedroom guest apartment and myriad outdoor activities, from the water park to the tennis and volleyball courts.
REAL ESTATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Are more homes heading to the market in 2022? Survey suggests sellers are getting ready to list

Some possible good news for buyers — more inventory could be headed to the South Florida market in the coming months, as sellers become more willing to list their homes. A survey of 1,300 consumers by realtor.com, conducted in fall of 2021, revealed that 26% of homeowners across the country planned on selling their home within the next year, up from 10% who felt that way in the spring of 2021. ...
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4801 Backlick Road

Looking for the best of the best???? Exceptionally well located Heritage Village brick end townhouse, 3 finished levels, main level hardwood and laminate on upper and lower levels, updated kitchen, baths, windows, HVAC, lower level, +++; bus stop in front, VRE nearby; well inside the Beltway with easy access to 395 and 495; shopping, restaurants, County parks nearby; kitchen includes silestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinetry, the adjoining breakfast/family room opens to very private patio. Lower level with recreation room with cozy wood burning fireplace, den/guest bedroom, convenient powder room, generous sized utility room with plenty of storage space. Patio provides excellent space for grilling and chilling out.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Bay Beaches#Water Heater#Welcome Home#Hillsborough#Kitchen#Breakfast Bar#Ge Stainless Steel#Bahia
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3619 Georgia Avenue NW , #202

Corner unit stunner! VA APPROVED. The Exchange is a new construction condominium 1 block to metro. Corner 2BR/2BA w/large living/dining room and kitchen and balcony. Private storage and private roof decks available for purchase! Tall ceilings, wall-to-wall and floor-to ceiling European windows that open. The floors are wide-plank hardwoods. Kitchen is large and open with an island with breakfast bar seating, quartz counters and matching backsplash. Italian cabinets throughout. The bathroom and shower enclosures are built of large format tile stretching to the ceiling, floating vanities. Large closets, W/D in-unit, LED lighting, private balcony. Elegance and craftsmanship is at every corner. ***Common Roof deck and party room for all, private roof decks available for purchase, private storage and bike room included.***
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1745 W Broadland Lane

This custom-built home features gorgeous views of the 4th hole and pond on a cul-de-sac location. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, vaulted ceiling, large adjacent casual dining/living area with fireplace, wall-to-wall windows, and french doors to the scenic outside. Open floor plan living room with 2 story windows nested in between the den featuring coffered ceiling and 2nd fireplace and the dining room with elegant lighting and custom paint. Master on the main features large closets and a spacious custom on-suite. Custom millwork, beamed ceiling, new AC, and boiler. Upgraded exterior lighting, paver patio, and more. Upstairs you will love the large loft and 2 secondary bedrooms with custom paint and large closets, each with its own bathroom. The huge basement features another fireplace, full bathroom, large entertainment room, separate office/craft/hobby space and multiple large storage areas. Home also features a whole house water purification system. 3 car garage. Lawncare and snow removal included. All utilities are the tenant's responsibility. Professionally managed and maintained. Pets are considered with screening and additional fees.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1626 W JUNEWAY Terrace #G

Sunny & Bright Rehabbed 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit with A Large Open Floor Plan with Parking Space Included. This Spacious Unit Features Hardwood Floors, Dining Room, A Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Island, And 42" Cabinets. This Great Unit Also Features A Luxury Primary Suite With Private Bath, Whirlpool Tub, Granite & Marble Tile And Access To The Spacious Deck. The Unit Also Features Side By Side Washer And Dryer, One Assigned Parking Space And Storage Unit. The Deck and Parking Can Also Be Accessed Through the Back Door. Great Location Easy Access to Lakefront, CTA Train, Bike Path, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Shopping and Gym. Owner prefers an 18 month lease.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6071 Jefferson Hill Court

A RARE FIND & MUST-SEE all brick end-unit townhome located in Falls Church with 3 FULLY RENOVATED levels, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half baths and a car garage. FRESHLY PAINTED. CERAMIC TILE FLOORING in the lower level and HARDWOOD FLOORING throughout the rest of the home. Kitchen features BRAND-NEW, STAINLESS-STEEL appliances, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, matching CERAMIC SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH with beautiful white cabinetry and a WALKOUT to a LARGE DECK. Enjoy the coziness of the TWO warm wood-burning FIREPLACES in both the kitchen area and lower level! Large SKYLIGHTS to allow more natural sunlight. LARGE Rec room with a WALKOUT to a PRIVATE FENCED STONE PATIO. EASY ACCESS TO HOME AND PLENTY OF PARKING SPACES. A highly sought-after neighborhood in Falls Church. CONVENIENT LOCATION, close to public transportation, restaurants and shops. Easy access to the Pentagon and DC. OPEN HOUSE - Sunday 12/19 1-4 PM.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
mansionglobal.com

100-Year-Old Estate on Cape Town Surf Spot Lists for R57 Million

A Mediterranean-style mansion in Cape Town, South Africa, that overlooks the city’s surfing hotspot has come to the market for R57 million (US$3.6 million). Dubbed Graceland, the grand mansion is in Muizenberg, a sought-after spot along the city’s South Peninsula coastline, and was built in 1914 for John Garlick, a department store tycoon, according to listing agency Pam Golding Properties, a South Africa-based Savills associate.
mansionglobal.com

There’s a 22-Car Glass-Walled Showroom at This Hawaiian Compound on the North Shore of Kauai

This three-bedroom compound on the North Shore of Kauai island features a 5,000-square-foot, glass-walled car showroom with space to showcase 22 cars at a time. “In terms of square footage—it’s over 11,000 square feet—it’s the largest house for sale on Kauai,” said listing agent Josh Jerman, of Hawaii Life. “It’s unusual to have a house of this size and stature on Kauai.”
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

29995 Indian Cottage Road

Welcome home to 29995 Indian Cottage Rd! Why wait for new construction? This home was completed in December 2020 by local builder Keystone Builders, and is waiting for its new owners to come introduce themselves! Situated on a corner lot in Somerset Landing, Princess Anne, the backyard is defined by a treeline on 2 sides that offer privacy, with a blank slate to turn your outdoor living space into whatever you'd want. Walk into this open floor plan, complimented by vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living space, dining area, and kitchen, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a master suite equipped with double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy carefree living in this newer home, all on one level, and close to shopping, healthcare, schools, historic towns, and recreation, call today to schedule your own private showing!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

181 Hazelnut Drive #181

Come and see this beautiful end unit townhome with all the upgrades. Two story entrance. Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen with pantry closet, tile backsplash and updated counter tops. Separate dining room. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. 6 panel doors. Updated lighting. Updated bathrooms. 1st floor laundry. 1 car attached garage with extra parking. Patio for outdoor entertaining. Great area! Minutes from 90/390 and metra down the street. Don't miss this one!
REAL ESTATE
brownstoner.com

Loft-Like Bed Stuy One-Bedroom With Mantel, Shutters, Claw Foot Tub Asks $2,800

Recently renovated, this one-bedroom is not huge but it has charm and modern conveniences, including in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Located in an elegant three-unit stone townhouse at 784 Putnam Avenue in Bed Stuy, the top floor rental — at one time an upper bedroom floor — was opened up and has a loft-like feel. Vintage details include the hardwood floor, window surrounds, shutters, a wood mantel and clawfoot tub.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $45 Million Modern Vail Mansion Has a Glass-Bottom Pool Over a Roaring Firepit

There are swimming pools and there are swimming pools. The stunning pool at Vail’s Apogee House stretches an impressive 75 feet end-to-end, features a clear acrylic bottom and literally hangs off the side of the mountain. “It has a firepit beneath it so you can sit around the fire and look up and see the sky or stars—or anyone taking a dip,” listing broker Alitza Vagenknechtova with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty tells Robb Report. Completed in late 2019 after a highly complex four-year build, this glass-rich, 8,800-square-foot contemporary masterpiece was built on two lots just minutes away from the slopes and shops...
VAIL, CO
mansionglobal.com

A Glass Mansion Overlooks the English Channel From the Tax Haven Guernsey

The words lavish and rustic aren’t often paired together, but in this newly built home on the island of Guernsey, in the English Channel, the duo is apt. Dubbed Oceano, the new oceanfront residence is asking £5.95 million (US$7.9 million) through Knight Frank Swoffers, which brought the home to the market in November.
WORLD
Duette Today

Duette Today

Duette, FL
15
Followers
299
Post
436
Views
ABOUT

With Duette Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy