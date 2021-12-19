Take a look at these homes on the market in Duette

(Duette, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Duette than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5063 Simons Court, Lakewood Ranch, 34211 2 Beds 2 Baths | $496,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in None

The heart of this 2 Bedroom home lies in its expansive Island Kitchen, making it an excellent choice for entertainers and chefs alike. Overlooking the spacious Dining and Great Room, the Kitchen provides lots of cabinets, plenty of countertop space, a walk-in Pantry, and a Breakfast Bar offering casual dining spaces for four. Each home comes equipped with GE Stainless Steel appliances, including a freestanding gas range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The Bahia's flexible floorplan and spacious main living areas are ideal for making memories with friends and family while entertaining or during relaxed everyday living. Beyond the Kitchen, the Dining and Great Room are kept light and bright by the large sliding glass doors leading out to the spacious Covered Lanai. You can further elevate your outdoor living space with options to include a Summer Kitchen. The Master Suite is a private oasis in the rear of the home and comes complete with Coffered Ceiling, oversized shower, split granite vanities, a massive walk-in closet. The Second Bedroom in the front of the home is separated from the Master by the Den and a second Full Bath, providing additional privacy to you and your guests. You can personalize the Bahia floorplan with a variety of structural options, including 3rd Bedroom in lieu of Den, Extended Covered Lanai, Shower in lieu of Tub in Bath 2, and more. To learn about all the ways you can have th ...

5044 Brickwood Rise Drive, Wimauma, 33598 4 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 2018

***Multiple offers have been received. We will be taking the highest and best, Friday at 5pm***Welcome home to this nearly new home nestled in the beautiful, gated community of Serano in Southeastern Hillsborough county. This beautiful two story 1870 sq. ft. "Atlanta" home has four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft upstairs and a two car garage and is move in ready. Tile flooring leads you into the spacious great room which opens to your gourmet kitchen. Enjoy your own private backyard oasis that includes a large paver patio with a fenced in yard and lake views. High-speed internet and cable are included. The Serano community amnesties include a resort-style pool, playground and basketball and tennis courts. Sereno is an ULTRAFi community. Becoming a homeowner in an ULTRAFi Community means enjoying the fastest internet and WiFi speeds. Conveniently located by I-75, the bay beaches, outlet shopping areas and restaurants. When you do want to venture out, you are a short drive away from I-75, which gives you easy access to all of the culture, activities and nightlife in both Brandon and Tampa.

16204 Diamond Bay Drive, Wimauma, 33598 3 Beds 3 Baths | $624,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 2013

EXPERIENCE LUXURY at its finest!! Greet each day with the sun rising over the water at your gorgeous Waterfront Bellagio home in VALENCIA LAKES, Tampa Bay’s premiere 55+ Resort Style community. This popular floorplan on the water won’t last long! A short walk from the POOL, Clubhouse, and amenities, this home features split floor plan 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3 full Bathrooms, spacious Great Room, custom built-in Bar, Formal Dining Room, Gourmet Eat-in Kitchen with designer upgrades, and extended covered lanai perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing in your private oasis. Enter through the screened entryway and open the double 8ft glass-paneled front doors. Notice the soaring 13’ ceilings and 18x18 tile flooring laid on the diagonal stretching out across the vast expanse. The Great Room features high hat lighting, tray ceiling, decorator ceiling fan and custom built-in Bar with a wine refrigerator, shelving, and dazzling pendant lighting -- spectacular for entertaining company! A sleek custom-designed entertainment center has space for even the largest tv, plus all your electronics, and lighted display cabinets to show off your prized objects de art! Highlighting the room is the wall of 8ft triple sliding glass doors leading out to the extended covered lanai and views of the water beyond. The huge Gourmet Kitchen is a chef’s dream with sleek granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, above/below cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances including double built-in stainless wall ovens, separate smooth cooktop, microwave, Kitchenaid dishwasher and high-end LG French Door Refrigerator with 2 ice-makers and touch control. Extensive cabinet upgrades include roll-out drawers throughout pantry, glass-door lighted cabinet, pot & pan drawers, and raised panel cabinets. The owner’s Retreat features an inviting bay window seating area overlooking the water, tray ceilings, and His & Her walk-in closets with extra shelving for all your storage needs. The Master Bath features a large walk-in shower w/ built-in seat and grab bars, separate comfort-height vanities w/ granite countertops, and luxurious Roman soaking tub. Separated from the owner’s Retreat, the two additional Bedrooms feature decorator ceiling fans, large windows, and shelving reaching to the 10ft ceilings. two additional full Bathrooms boast granite countertops and safety grab bars. Wide double French doors open to your private office or use as a media room/4th Bedroom. Laundry Room comes with stainless steel Samsung Washer/Dryer on storage pedestals, utility sink, and shelving. STORAGE ABOUNDS with the Main Garage overhead shelving and 3rd Car Garage built-in wood shelving, double-door 6ft cabinet units, and additional overhead storage. This home has all the bells and whistles with over $50k in upgrades, Level IV Maple cabinetry and granite counters throughout, water heater and upgraded HVAC w/ programmable thermostat installed 2019, window blinds, decorator ceiling fans, whole house water softener system, rain gutters, Hurricane Shutters, Irrigation System and more. This spectacular waterfront home.

13203 22Nd Court E, Parrish, 34219 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,659 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Price Reduced! – Fantastic luxury waterfront 4 bedroom, 3 bath, plus office, 3-car garage home now available in River Plantation. If you have been searching for the serenity of a nature water view out your back door, this is it! Come create your own spectacular outdoor space with plenty of room for a pool to enjoy even more scenic views of the water. Inside is a great open floor plan with 12' high ceilings with the Primary bedroom separate from the other 3 bedrooms… and yes, there is an office for those who work from home. The home features an oversized 3-car garage with plenty of storage for cars and toys. River Plantation has NO CDD fees and a low HOA fee which covers the tennis court, basketball court, playground, clubhouse, community pool, 2-mile nature trail, and kayak/canoe launch into Gamble Creek as well as lawn irrigation. All this and a short drive just minutes from Fort Hamer Park where you can launch your boat! This central location is just North of the Fort Hamer bridge and Lakewood Ranch which offers golf, shopping, restaurants and more. Click on the Virtual Tour links to walk through the home using the 3D Tour then schedule your appointment to view this one owner well kept home on a hard-to-find premium waterfront home site!

