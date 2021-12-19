ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, AR

Check out these homes on the Genoa market now

Genoa Bulletin
Genoa Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Genoa, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Genoa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPQYW_0dR5hWMw00

2309 Laurel, Texarkana, 71854

2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,299 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cute home features two bedrooms, two baths, nice size family room, lots of cabinet space in kitchen, carport. Great investment property.

For open house information, contact TRACY SPRADLIN, IMPACT REALTY GROUP LLC at 903-748-2477

Copyright © 2021 Longview Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARTX-20216400)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPEph_0dR5hWMw00

2102 Laurel, Texarkana, 71854

4 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,124 Square Feet | Built in 1927

The charm of this historic beauty must be seen in person to appreciate! This spacious home has four bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath, two living areas, formal dining room, breakfast nook, roomy kitchen with walk-in pantry, sun room, and balcony. Many features are original but in great condition, including the hardwood floors, glass door knobs, windows, some of the light fixtures, interior French doors, kitchen cabinets, and the large trim and molding. Schedule your tour to enjoy it for yourself!

For open house information, contact Amber Stewart, Coldwell Banker Elite Realtors at 903-832-2486

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21029549)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uM9Om_0dR5hWMw00

35 Meadowview Dr, Texarkana, 71854

3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Do you need space for cars, boats, camper, ATV's OH MY!! Do I have the perfect place for you. How about the man cave she-shed of your dreams. There is a separate 35 X 37 with 3 overhead doors. There is also plumbing & electrical in shop are for a full bathroom (needs finishing). Now that I have your attention. Let's jump into the exquisite interior of this amazing home with 3BR, 2Bath, Guest bath will keep your guest smiling with heated floors. Fresh remodel in the kitchen with new cabinets that are soft close and carrera marble countertops. The pantry is a prepper's dream come true. Floor plan flow's very well. Oversized master with separate seating area of office space. You are going to love what you see. So..What you waiting on. Call now, we just can't wait for you so see it!

For open house information, contact Karen Hammonds, NextHome Realty Advisors at 903-293-2020

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-191716)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdmAB_0dR5hWMw00

5220 Sugarhill Rd, Texarkana, 71854

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,805 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This exquisite estate in Texarkana, Arkansas is situated on seven acres and has everything you could possibly need for entertaining. The 4 bedrooms and 3 & 1/2 baths, along with the home's open floor plan offer plenty of space to suit all your needs. Enjoy gorgeous views of the pond from the sunroom or oversized patio. The 30x50 barn has tons of floor space upstairs as well as locked storage downstairs. Schedule your showing to see what more this home has to offer!

For open house information, contact Amber Stewart, Coldwell Banker Elite Realtors at 903-832-2486

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21029547)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Morganton News Herald

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $114,900

Move in ready 3BD bungalow convenient to Lenoir and Google! Tucked back off of the street with a large yard! Multiple outbuildings, chicken coup and dog kennel, flowering shrubbery and fruit trees! Newer front porch deck and replacement windows. Original hardwood floors! Wood stove in living room provides a secondary heat source. Laundry/mud room conveniently located off of the kitchen. Experience privacy and a country feel right in the city of Lenoir! Hurry and see this adorable home today, before it is gone!
LENOIR, NC
MassLive.com

House of the Week: 2 homes on same property for sale with views of Cape Cod Bay, includes self cleaning pool, spa with waterfall and ice rink

A property for sale near Cape Cod includes about 18 acres of land, which includes two homes, a self-cleaning pool, spa with waterfall, an ice rink and more. The Plymouth property is for sale for $4.7 million and overlooks “spectacular views of Cape Cod Bay,” according to the listing. It has eight total bedrooms and eight bathrooms. And was built in 2002.
REAL ESTATE
Morganton News Herald

2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $209,500

A rare opportunity to find a property like this. Live in 1 side and rent the other with this duplex on approx 2.7 acres. Investment opportunity as you can build additional buildings or just enjoy your private mini farm. 1 side is mostly finished and adjacent side/unit is framed only. Lots of possibilities with this property, could be converted into single family or keep split as duplex. Building also offers full basement which could be additional living or storage space. Conveniently located off exit 96 of I-40 so short drive to beautiful Lake James or even Asheville, Morganton or Hickory. Will not last at $265,000.
MORGANTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Genoa, AR
State
Arkansas State
bhhschicago.com

439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Nook#Ar#Impact Realty Group Llc#French#Atv
Motor1.com

Old Charter Bus Reborn As Stunning Wood-Infused RV With Roof Deck

Converting old buses to custom motorhomes and full-time tiny homes isn't anything new, but it's significantly increased in popularity over the last few years. However, we've seen very few do-it-yourself builds that make such creative use of wood for the entire interior. The result is something you simply must see to believe.
CARS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $170 DIYed “Marble” Mantel Adds Major Character to a Nashville Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When Nashville-based artist Elle Yount moved into her 1940s home, she knew she wanted to weave cozy elements into her space, but her first instinct wasn’t fuzzy blankets or shag rugs. Instead, she turned her attention to molding and mantels. “I’ve always been so drawn to architectural details, especially European ones,” Yount says. “I really wanted to incorporate that into our bedroom to add extra character.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Telegraph

How to save thousands on your home renovation and give your living space an update

If you’re about to start on a renovation or an extension, you’ll probably have noticed that the cost of building materials has shot up across 2021. The situation has been caused by shortages due to the closure of factories and mills during both 2020 and 2021 – as well as a surge in demand as a result of the home-improvement boom of the past 18 months, the impact of Brexit on imports, and the lack of HGV drivers.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
laurauinteriordesign.com

Our Favorite Kitchen Remodels to Inspire Your Project

Many say the kitchen is the heart of the home. Though this was certainly true before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it appears even more apropos nearly two years later. According to recent surveys, 85% of American adults changed the way they prepare and eat food during the pandemic. Another survey found that 44% cooked at home more often. The same survey found 31% tried new recipes and 23% experimented with new techniques during and after the pandemic. 25% of those surveyed spent more time cooking with family in 2021 than before the pandemic hit. Clearly, our kitchens are one of the most important spaces in our homes. They not only produce the meals we eat, but also serve as the hub for dinner parties, date nights and other memorable experiences. As one might imagine, the COVID-19 pandemic also exposed many of the aesthetic and functional flaws in our outdated, underused kitchens. The “​​2021 Renovation Trends” report published by Houzz in June notes that spending is up and kitchens are at the receiving end. According to the Houzz study, “home renovation spend has grown 15% in the last year to a median $15,000.” Kitchen projects have represented “the most popular among renovating homeowners” during this time. The Houzz survey found that “investment on major remodels of large kitchens jumped 14% to $40,000 in 2020.” If you too are planning a kitchen remodel either this year or next, follow below for some inspiration from our project archives. We detail six of our favorite kitchen remodels to inspire your next renovation.
RECIPES
Family Handyman

Best Flooring Options for Your Bathroom

Whether you're building from scratch or remodeling an existing bathroom, choosing the best flooring for your bathroom is essential. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
colchestersun.com

This $445,495 house is in a private location and has an open floor plan

This home in Colchester features an open floor plan and an owner's suite on the first floor. It has a separate full bathroom for guests and has a yard that backs into woods. Bathrooms: 3 (2 full,1 half) Price: $445,495. Square Feet: 2,261. HIGHLIGHTS: open floor plan, owners suite, stainless...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

10 Bedroom Lighting Ideas

Bedroom lighting is often overlooked. These lighting ideas provide the visibility you need from dawn to dusk. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
gobankingrates.com

7 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Kids’ Bedrooms

Your children’s bedrooms are their sanctuaries, but admittedly they could use some attention. Whether they’ve outgrown their current décor or you want to make it more fun for play, you’re ready to give their space a much-needed makeover. Get Started: 8 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your...
architectureartdesigns.com

Nordic Kitchen With Black Furniture And Appliances

It is not the most common color for appliances, but well combined with dark-colored furniture, they make kitchens very chic spaces. It is a surprising choice of colors, these furniture in a very dark gray, with a black refrigerator, oven, and extractor hood, are completely unified without highlighting and form a very unique set. It is appreciated to see how daring some are, it recreates the view even if it happens not to be your choice.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Genoa Bulletin

Genoa Bulletin

Genoa, AR
31
Followers
291
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Genoa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy