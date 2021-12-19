Check out these homes on the Genoa market now

(Genoa, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Genoa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2309 Laurel, Texarkana, 71854 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,299 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cute home features two bedrooms, two baths, nice size family room, lots of cabinet space in kitchen, carport. Great investment property.

For open house information, contact TRACY SPRADLIN, IMPACT REALTY GROUP LLC at 903-748-2477

2102 Laurel, Texarkana, 71854 4 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,124 Square Feet | Built in 1927

The charm of this historic beauty must be seen in person to appreciate! This spacious home has four bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath, two living areas, formal dining room, breakfast nook, roomy kitchen with walk-in pantry, sun room, and balcony. Many features are original but in great condition, including the hardwood floors, glass door knobs, windows, some of the light fixtures, interior French doors, kitchen cabinets, and the large trim and molding. Schedule your tour to enjoy it for yourself!

For open house information, contact Amber Stewart, Coldwell Banker Elite Realtors at 903-832-2486

35 Meadowview Dr, Texarkana, 71854 3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Do you need space for cars, boats, camper, ATV's OH MY!! Do I have the perfect place for you. How about the man cave she-shed of your dreams. There is a separate 35 X 37 with 3 overhead doors. There is also plumbing & electrical in shop are for a full bathroom (needs finishing). Now that I have your attention. Let's jump into the exquisite interior of this amazing home with 3BR, 2Bath, Guest bath will keep your guest smiling with heated floors. Fresh remodel in the kitchen with new cabinets that are soft close and carrera marble countertops. The pantry is a prepper's dream come true. Floor plan flow's very well. Oversized master with separate seating area of office space. You are going to love what you see. So..What you waiting on. Call now, we just can't wait for you so see it!

For open house information, contact Karen Hammonds, NextHome Realty Advisors at 903-293-2020

5220 Sugarhill Rd, Texarkana, 71854 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,805 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This exquisite estate in Texarkana, Arkansas is situated on seven acres and has everything you could possibly need for entertaining. The 4 bedrooms and 3 & 1/2 baths, along with the home's open floor plan offer plenty of space to suit all your needs. Enjoy gorgeous views of the pond from the sunroom or oversized patio. The 30x50 barn has tons of floor space upstairs as well as locked storage downstairs. Schedule your showing to see what more this home has to offer!

For open house information, contact Amber Stewart, Coldwell Banker Elite Realtors at 903-832-2486