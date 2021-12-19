Check out these New Post homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(New Post, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in New Post. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36M0jq_0dR5hVUD00

501 N Deer Lake Road, Exeland, 54835

4 Beds 2 Baths | $348,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Peace and tranquility await at this privately set home on Deer Lake! Enjoy the simple pleasures of lake life while relaxing in one of your three-season porches. The house is split into a duplex style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on each side and conveniently separated by an entryway. Both sides offer picture windows, gas fireplaces, sizable kitchens, and a 3-season porch. Some additional updates to one side offer, vaulted ceilings with wood accents, and under-cabinet lighting. This home is well suited for welcoming the whole family for the weekend or possibly renting one side for additional income. The property also features a separate bunk house with beautiful wood accents and a cozy loft space, and a detached 2 car garage to provide for your additional storage needs. Step down to your dock and enjoy stunning lake views. Don’t miss your chance to own this oasis, call for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Thomas Richie, Real Estate Solutions at 715-719-0555

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1555435)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXWoM_0dR5hVUD00

12459 N Town Hall Road, Hayward, 54843

3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Spider Lake – West facing lot with 240 feet of all sand frontage, 3 BRM, 2 BA home with lower-level walkout and a 2 car attached garage. Additional storage building on back of lot & fish cleaning house at lakeshore. Pine trees line the shore along with a large cleared yard area perfect for building a new home too.

For open house information, contact John Grossi, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Consultants at 715-558-4460

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1558642)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXxZv_0dR5hVUD00

10818 Country Club Lane, Hayward, 54843

3 Beds 1 Bath | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1986

3-bedroom Hayward, WI city home on generous corner lot located in a quiet neighborhood convenient to downtown, recreation trails, golf course and Hayward schools and medical facilities. Recent updates include new carpet and floors, new decks, furnace, fixtures and many appliances. Home has new front entry deck, an attached garage, asphalt driveway and tree-lined front yard that wraps around to large backyard with new deck and patio door leading inside. Bright interior offers the convenience of one-level living with kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath all on the main floor. The 1000+ sq ft basement is an open, clean space opening up possibilities for additional living space in the future and great storage now. The 3rd bedroom is currently being used as a laundry room.

For open house information, contact Michael Best, McKinney Realty LLC at 715-798-3445

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1560165)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAAT9_0dR5hVUD00

12433 N Ross Road, Hayward, 54843

0 Bed 0 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,375 Square Feet | Built in 1500

Unit 9 of Teal Lake Lodge Condo 1.

For open house information, contact Ty Wiley, Area North Realty Inc at 715-634-3522

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1554440)

