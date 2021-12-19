Take a look at these homes on the Clifton market now

(Clifton, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Clifton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

9763 State Highway 3, Childwold, 12922 3 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This is a great opportunity for the buyer that wants some acreage for privacy, play or hiking. Make your own ATV trails for hunting or just watching the wild life. Very close to snowmobile trails, waterways and plenty of outdoor activity. The property consists of a 3 bedroom ranch, a small cottage and 50+ acres of wooded land to do whatever you wish! This property will be a great starter home, second home in the Adirondack mountains or hunters paradise.

For open house information, contact Kathryn (Kate) Bencze, Coldwell Banker Whitbeck Assoc Tupper Lake at 518-359-9440

32 Youngs Road, Star Lake, 13690 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This is a beautiful property with lots of spaces and lots of beach front. The year is really big with so much potential. There are two other buildings on this property. One is a large garage with a room above. Not finished but lots of potential to turn into a rental or storage, etc. The other building is a potential apartment with the dry wall, electric, and plumbing with furnace already complete. Extra space for guests, a rental or a place for the kids to hang out and play. This property is right on Star Lake with 44 sq ft of beach/water frontage with a dock. The water is so clear you can see your toes as far as you can walk out. Lovely! There is hiking trails, snow mobile trails, and a golf course right up the street.

For open house information, contact James Willison, Highland Realty Group, Inc. at 315-924-2244

0 Chair Rock, Cranberry Lake, 12927 7 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,768 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Classic seven bedroom lodge on Cranberry Lake. Known as Chair Rock Lodge, & reached by boat, this lodge has stunning views of wilderness. Hardwood floors, original wainscoting, fireplace & large kitchen/dining area for hosting gatherings. A second cottage on the property is also included in the sale & offers two more bedrooms, kitchen, & bathroom. Enjoy the Cranberry Lake region with miles of boating, hiking and wilderness just out your front door.

For open house information, contact James Lavalley, Coldwell Banker Whitbeck Assoc Tupper Lake at 518-359-9440

34 Griffin Avenue, Star Lake, 13690 2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 869 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Immaculate maintained ranch in Star Lake. Two bedrooms, one bath, galley style kitchen with new cabinets, dining room with cathedral ceilings, and large living room. Two sheds on the property will stay. Metal roof, public water, new septic, freshly painted interior, vinyl siding on the exterior, new flooring, and a paved driveway.

For open house information, contact Colleen EB Ayers, Coldwell Banker Whitbeck Associates at 315-268-0800