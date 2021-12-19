On the hunt for a home in Coldfoot? These houses are on the market

(Coldfoot, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Coldfoot than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1111 Galena Street, Fairbanks, 99701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Finally a place to call home! There is plenty of room to spread out in this 3 bedroom and 2.5 recently updated bathrooms. Home is centrally located in a very established neighborhood in the heart of Fairbanks. Fresh paint and flooring in most areas, and an open floor plan for entertaining family and guests. The large fenced back yard offers endless possibilities for play and gardening Don't miss your chance on this beautiful home! Call today to schedule your showing!

1532 10Th Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,082 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Seller is offering a $2500 painting allowance with acceptable offer! This spacious 3,000 sq. ft. home with attached 3 car garage has the ideal location. Featuring 4 bedrooms, office room, laundry room, large living room, a den, an enclosed sunroom, and storage like you wouldn't believe! You've got to see this kitchen to appreciate it. It has an abundance of cabinets and breakfast bar looking into the dining room and past that is a padded bay window. So many cute and unique touches throughout this home, gives you a lot of options to make this place your own. Updated just a few years ago were flooring in the living room, and new roofing on the upper deck. The deck upstairs also has a greenhouse for anyone with a green-thumb or turn it into more storage! Yard is fully fenced front and back, has a green house and storage shed. The attached huge 3 car garage has plenty of room for your cars or trucks or toys. Behind the garage is an attached heated work shop every hobbyist dream space. In addition to that there are two more additions unfinished rooms below for you to use your imagination. There is so much more that meets the eye! Make your home ownership dreams a reality! Book your showing, write your offer today!

525 Lignite Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,363 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This home has been well loved and taken care of. It features a replaced roof replaced boiler replaced triple pane windows replaced gutters replaced front deck and replaced exterior. This large family home has a lot of natural light. On the main floor you have 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a 3 car garage with EXTRA storage space above and a separated laundry room. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom and what can be considered a private office, extra large closet or nursery. Downstairs you will find 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and the perfect space to entertain by the wet bar in your second living room. The features in this home just keep going...LVP flooring, rich dark carpet, bay windows and a wrap around deck. The living room has a wood stove for a secondary source of heat. The back yard backs up to the woods of Ft WW for extra privacy and space.

3292 Goldhill Road, Fairbanks, 99707 3 Beds 2 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Gorgeous home on 2.5 acres. Tons of special character was built into this 2015 home. It was rated 6 star when built and has had lots of small recent upgrades. Rural but close to town and services you get the best of both worlds. Lots of special features. including a sauna and 3rd story loft and electric blinds/drapes, for a potential buyer to explore viewing this property. See it now!

