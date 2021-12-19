Take a look at these homes on the Centralia market now

(Centralia, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Centralia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

446731 E 330 Road, Vinita, 74301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Nice remodel on a beautiful 20 acres. Home features 4 beds/2 baths and extra space in converted garage. Land is fully fenced with pond/creek.

525 W Canadian Ave, Vinita, 74301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,295 Square Feet | Built in 1909

NEW PHOTOS! Wonderful historical home that has been in the same family since being built in 1909. Located in the heart of Vinita this large 2 story home has almost 2300 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, original hardwood floors, trim and lighting. A dining room large enough to fit any family gathering, 2 living rooms, large laundry room, a wonderful backyard with a deck, privacy fence and lots of trees. This home has so much charm and is ready to be brought back to life.

623 S Smith Street, Vinita, 74301 3 Beds 4 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,747 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Gracious and spacious, this large 3/3 1/2 full brick home with remarkable woodwork details everywhere would be the perfect home to entertain, spread out and just enjoy the peace and quiet of the wonders of the back patio and yard! Large bedrooms, one with a fireplace, or make that your new office. Huge dining room for those family gatherings, Updated kitchen, massive living room with built in book cases and fireplace. New wood flooring, gorgeous yard, massive double garage with workshop. So much more!

24646 S Highway 2, Vinita, 74301 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This is a great home located just outside of town with a split floor plan and 2 living areas. Formal dining room, open kitchen with small office area. Laundry room/bath with a shower is located just inside the home from the garage. Bathrooms have great vintage tile. The 20x16 shop is perfect for storage and the 20x20 shop would be the perfect man cave/she shed. This property also has a nice garden area, nice large deck with plenty of mature trees for shade. New roof in 2017 and septic in 2020.

