Take a look at these homes on the market in Bethera

(Bethera, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bethera will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1034 Spiers Circle, Bonneau, 29431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Mobile Home | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Country quiet yet city convenient, your new home awaits! No HOA and situated on 1.16 of an acre with tons of upgrades that will make you feel at home. The sellers have spared no expense and this home has been well kept so you can move right in. In addition to a awesome home, you will also get a HUGE fenced backyard, 2 storage buildings + a boat shed. Below you will find a list of upgrades this home has to offer.

For open house information, contact Morgan Brinson Fann, Carolina Life Real Estate & Auctions LLC at 843-906-1804

643 Broughton Road, Moncks Corner, 29461 5 Beds 3 Baths | $711,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,708 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome home! This gorgeous countryside retreat sits on almost 4.5 ac with all the amenities of town just minutes away. Stunning hardwoods, Vaulted ceilings, Wood burning fireplace, Custom tiled shower, and a stand alone tub are just a few of the upgrades. As you pull in the drive you will love the mature landscape, large pecan trees and a full front porch. Once inside you are greeted with gleaming hardwoods and a light filled vaulted entryway that's sure to impress. Your formal dining room is just to the left and flows perfectly into your kitchen. The well thought out floor plan is perfect for hosting family events, and entertaining friends. Your grand master suite is located on the main floor as well as one additional guest room. The master suite is spacious and beautiful.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Salazar, Keller Williams Realty Charleston West Ashley at 843-737-6780

125 Atkinson Lane, Bonneau, 29431 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Looking for peace & quiet?? 125 Atkinson Ln is situated on 2 secluded acres not far from Moncks Corner. A private drive lined with mature trees welcomes you to the home. Inside features include 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, foyer, large galley kitchen with breakfast nook, vaulted great room open to the dining room, and huge bonus room with inside washer & dryer. Outside features include a attached 2 car carport, detached garage/workshop, and additional workshop.This home has undergone many cosmetic & structural renovations to include a new architectural shingle roof in 2018, HVAC replacement in 2017, and brand new windows in 2021. Below is a list of upgrades this home includes:

For open house information, contact Morgan Brinson Fann, Carolina Life Real Estate & Auctions LLC at 843-906-1804

140 Kimberton Avenue, Moncks Corner, 29461 3 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,882 Square Feet | Built in 2007

PRICE REDUCED... Owner found Dream Home so now you can get an incredible home BELOW MARKET... Beautifully updated home tucked back in the desirable community of Foxbank Plantation. The community is down Hwy 52 through Goose Creek. only 1/4 mile past Cypress Gardens Road This home has a fully updated powder bath on the 1st floor with ceramic tile, new vanity, new light fixtures, etc. New crown molding, luxury laminate flooring, chair railing and wainscoting on the 1st floor. There is also a recently added 21' x 10' screened in porch on the rear for entertaining and enjoying the oversized backyard. This home is designed for entertaining and celebrating family and friends. Living here also includes access to the Pavillion with 2 pools and the gym.

For open house information, contact Ernest Govan, Realty ONE Group Coastal at 843-972-9450