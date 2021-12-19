ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, WY

House hunt Atlantic City: See what’s on the market now

Atlantic City Journal
(Atlantic City, WY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Atlantic City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqlFK_0dR5hOYM00

584 S 5Th Street, Lander, 82520

4 Beds 2 Baths | $368,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Wonderful ranch style home on large corner lot! This home has plenty of what you are looking for. One level living, easy access to City Park, the River Walk Way, biking path, & also downtown. Step into a home with easy living layout. First is the extra large living room with large picture windows to the mountains west and to the south. This mean views and sunshine year round. The large living room can accommodate not only formal living space but also a formal dining space should you choose. otherwise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HjUn_0dR5hOYM00

41 Prairie Springs Lane, Atlantic City, 82520

2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in 2017

You want peace and quite, tranquility, seclusion. Here is the place for you. Off the grid living at its best. Lovely home on 40 acres. Tongue-n-groove pine vaulted ceilings. Lovely kitchen with stainless appliances. Covered deck to sit at while enjoying the wildlife. Custom built home with a two car detached garage. Wide open spaces with your own private well spring fed. Unfinished basement to complete to make it your own.

Atlantic City Journal

Atlantic City, WY
