Lake Santeetlah, NC

Lake Santeetlah-curious? These homes are on the market

Lake Santeetlah Journal
 2 days ago

(Lake Santeetlah, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lake Santeetlah than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLc8R_0dR5hNfd00

181 Brown Farm Rd, Andrews, 28901

4 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,993 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Incredible creek front family farmstead first time on the market! over 35+/- acres of the most beautiful mountain view pastures in WNC! Amazing trout filled junaluska creek flows through the center of the property. This would make a great campground/RV resort or vacation rentals. Old Farmstead is in great shape with 4 bedrooms and lots of living space and beautiful rock/mason features. Cattle gates and fencing throughout the property for livestock if desired. Once in a lifetime opportunity to own your very own piece of heaven on earth! Must see to appreciate how special this tract is so call today!

For open house information, contact Old Town Team, OLD TOWN BROKERS at 828-321-5516

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tcwO_0dR5hNfd00

235 Golf Course Circle, Robbinsville, 28771

2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1971

GREAT BUY!! This cottage has easy paved access, concrete parking pad, no steps to main level, and a minute from Lake Santeetlah! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a large open deck to enjoy our mountain climate and a closed-in sun room with windows all around for all season enjoyment. This property would make an ideal rental or full time residence.

For open house information, contact Harmony Millsaps, CHEROKEE REALTY, INC. at 828-479-6441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueWCg_0dR5hNfd00

1194 Main, Andrews, 28901

8 Beds 6 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,800 Square Feet | Built in 1905

The Cozad-Cover House is the “Pride of Andrews” & is an imposing 2 1/2 story home on a landscaped 4.43-acre knoll overlooking the charming & authentically Appalachian town center, offering the small-town flavor now all but lost in America. The owners have painstakingly renovated this gorgeous property & and guest house & brought it up to today's standards. 8 total BR, a carriage house, gazebo, 2 car garage, chicken coop/workshop, potting shed, gardens & porches. This stunner can be returned to function as a B&B, a true destination venue. Centrally located to the Nantahala River Gorge & 5 mountain lakes, this is a rare opportunity. Be sure to read detailed writeup attached to the listing.

For open house information, contact Carol Borrelli, eXp Realty, LLC (MLS Only) at 0--

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xDY4_0dR5hNfd00

1125 Sam Cove Rd, Robbinsville, 28771

5 Beds 6 Baths | $699,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,396 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful, high end Lindal Cedar Chalet with stunning OMG mountain views! This spectacular property is in a private, peaceful setting between Lake Fontana and Santeetlah, with hiking trails and streams to explore! Step inside to the large living area full of natural lighting, gorgeous rock fireplace and stunning views from all levels. Kitchen has granite countertops and SS appliances with half bath off the main area. MASTER ON MAIN with double vanities. All bedrooms have full baths with tile showers. MULTIPLE BONUS ROOMS and full basement for the whole family. This home has more features than can list with attention to detail on every level. You won't regret seeing this one so CALL TODAY!

For open house information, contact Old Town Team, OLD TOWN BROKERS at 828-321-5516

Lake Santeetlah, NC
