House hunt Hoffmeister: See what’s on the market now

418 Gray Wilmurt Road, Ohio, 13324 1 Bed 1 Bath | $333,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Looking for peace and quiet? Nestled in the foothills of the Adirondacks this unique property can be your home away from home or your year round home. Sprawling 89.2 Acres with Black Creek right on the property this is a outdoor lovers dream. There is plenty of hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and swimming this place has it all! Hinckley Lake, parks & playgrounds are just a short distance away. This amazing property features a wood burning stove to keep you warm and cozy on the chilly winter nights, Kitchen with a breakfast bar, LARGE 34 x 11 living & dining room combo, 1 car attached garage with utility room and plenty of storage, 1st floor laundry access, new Andersen windows, new flooring, and a rear deck that leads out to your beautiful pond! Only 30 minutes from Utica take the 3D tour and make your appointment today!

534, 536 Route 8, Cold Brook, 13324 5 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,540 Square Feet | Built in None

Gateway to the Adirondacks on creek. Two homes, one property. Looking for an in law property? Rentals? Investment? Rent one live in the other for free? Then this is the property for you. The main home is a 3-4 bedroom, 1.5 bath spacious ranch. Large kitchen, dining area, sprawling living room with creek views, bonus room. Carport, barn, nice yard. In-law home has kitchen, dining room, living room, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. 2 enclosed porches. Plenty of parking. Excellent location located across from the snow mobile trails! Pull right out and ride! Great hunting and 4-wheeling location as well. 5 minutes to West Canada Creek, 10 min to Hinkley Lake. Unique property! Come take a look.

4411 Norway Street, Russia, 13324 2 Beds 1 Bath | $23,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Located in the Foothills of the Adirondacks and situated on Snowmobile and ATV Trails this property is definitely welcoming for the Outdoor Enthusiast!

421 Old Piseco Road, Piseco, 12139 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in None

This is one of the older homes in Piseco with large stone foundation, timber framing, drilled well, stone fireplace and a large footprint. From the home there is easy access to hiking, fishing, snowshoeing, the NYS snowmobile trail system. Just up the road is Popular Point Campground for some lake recreation and beach enjoyment. House needs work. Detached garage was built in the 1986. House also has a drilled well and the taxes are low!

