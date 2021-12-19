House hunt Wiederkehr Village: See what’s on the market now

(Wiederkehr Village, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wiederkehr Village will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

811 School St, Ozark, 72949 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Home is simple 1.5 story house on corner lot. Good for first time buyer or rental house. Currently being used as rental.

518 Alma Ave, Mulberry, 72947 3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Home is being sold AS IS. Great price for a fixer upper or investment property. 3 bedrood 2 bath home with a covered front porch. Large Lot would be great to have a garden.

13722 N 215 Hwy, Mulberry, 72947 5 Beds 4 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,504 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful country setting with a partially finished 2256 sf home with a finished in law qtr. Lots of materials will convey to help finish the home and the attached 2BR/1 BA in law qtr is ready to live in while finishing the home or could be used for rent income, an in law qtr, or teenage hangout. This is a great opportunity to have a large home in the country and save by finishing it when and how you want to! This property is close to National Forest and yet 8 minutes to I-40. This property is being sold "AS IS" and will not qualify for a 30 year loan and will need to have in house financing or cash.

143 W Harden Street, Altus, 72821 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,500 | Mobile Home | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in None

IMMACULATE HOME SITTING ON 13 ACRES, OPEN PASTURE AND A VIEW. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a very large open floorplan complete with a stone accent woodburning fireplace, pantry, and lots of storage. The outside boast a front and back covered porch, a 2 car attached carport, 30 x 50 concrete pad with 300 amp electric and water already on site with a concrete safe room. The open pasture has 2 ponds of which one is stocked,. Also a well and is fenced. There are some fruit trees and a pecan tree. These properties are a rare find so don't miss your chance to make an offer.

