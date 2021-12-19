House hunt Wiederkehr Village: See what’s on the market now
(Wiederkehr Village, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wiederkehr Village will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Home is simple 1.5 story house on corner lot. Good for first time buyer or rental house. Currently being used as rental.
Home is being sold AS IS. Great price for a fixer upper or investment property. 3 bedrood 2 bath home with a covered front porch. Large Lot would be great to have a garden.
Beautiful country setting with a partially finished 2256 sf home with a finished in law qtr. Lots of materials will convey to help finish the home and the attached 2BR/1 BA in law qtr is ready to live in while finishing the home or could be used for rent income, an in law qtr, or teenage hangout. This is a great opportunity to have a large home in the country and save by finishing it when and how you want to! This property is close to National Forest and yet 8 minutes to I-40. This property is being sold "AS IS" and will not qualify for a 30 year loan and will need to have in house financing or cash.
IMMACULATE HOME SITTING ON 13 ACRES, OPEN PASTURE AND A VIEW. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a very large open floorplan complete with a stone accent woodburning fireplace, pantry, and lots of storage. The outside boast a front and back covered porch, a 2 car attached carport, 30 x 50 concrete pad with 300 amp electric and water already on site with a concrete safe room. The open pasture has 2 ponds of which one is stocked,. Also a well and is fenced. There are some fruit trees and a pecan tree. These properties are a rare find so don't miss your chance to make an offer.
