Take a look at these homes on the Camp Nelson market now

(Camp Nelson, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Camp Nelson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

107 Durwood, Kernville, 93238 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,067 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This neighborhood has deer roaming constantly and has has been completely renovated with owned solar panels, new dual AC unit, ceramic tile flooring, new shed, new fencing made out of local tree wood from the Kern River Valley an open floor plan, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1067 sq.ft with a 2 car detached garage with a breeze way between the garage and the house! Ceiling fans in every bedroom. The home has been very well maintained and is great as a weekender or retiree. Stones throw from the Mighty Kern River! Sit on the front porch and listen to the river flow.

32 Sirretta, Kernville, 93238 2 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This Charming Cottage is ready for a new owner !! Perfect location allows you to walk to the river, check out the many shops and dine at the local eatery's. The main home is 2 bedroom 1 bath with separate studio estimate around 400 to 600 sq. Ft.) That has a 3/4 bath and bedroom. This property could make a grate vacation rental or live here full time. The yard is landscaped with plenty of room for RV & toys along with 2 car garage. This property has access to the ditch that many home owners in the area use for irrigation of the properties for a small yearly fee. Kernville has all the charm and is a top tourist area with many outdoor activities to enjoy in the area. Fishing, rafting,skiing & a full recreational Lake. Great potential for ABB. Drive by take a look !! Tenant in Possession Eviction in Process.

25 Grandview Avenue, Kernville, 93238 2 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1961

A Great Kernville Cottage in a choice location with an "Outstanding North View" including Yellow Jacket Peak & Majestic Baker Peak! Living room includes a stone fireplace with a propane burning insert to keep it cozy, a large view window to enjoy the great view, ceiling fan & easy to care for laminate flooring! The adjoining Kitchen features painted wood cabinetry, smooth formica counter tops, electric range/oven, exhaust hood w/ light! The "In-Kitchen" dining area is suited for a small dining table & enjoys more great views, laminate flooring is used throughout! There are 2 nice sized bedrooms, both feature good natural lighting with windows on 2 sides, ceiling fans, built-in closets with drawers below and storage above, laminate flooring! The Full Bath is quite large & includes a ceramic tile shower above the tub, wood vanity with a sink, commode, large linen/storage cabinet, ceramic tile flooring. There is an attached 2 car garage plus a convenient carport. The garage has an automatic door and hook-ups for the washer & Dryer. Covered front porch, landscaped front yard with decorative stone terraces! Terraced rear yard, with a garden area! Rear Patio! A NICE KERNVILLE COTTAGE!

1005 Melody Lane, California Hot Springs, 93207 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Just above California Hot Springs you will find the beauty of magnificent Pine trees, oaks and cedars. This four bedroom home offers lots of space, easy access and even a POOL, fenced yard and deck. Lots of nice features to come see in this mountain home needing some TLC.

