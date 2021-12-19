Take a look at these homes on the Marsland market now
(Marsland, NE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marsland. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
3BR, 1 BA, 2 Car garage, home needs some major loving, but a great place to get fixed up.
For open house information, contact Terry Lindstrom, EXIT Realty Professionals at 402-466-8181
3 BR, 1 BA , 2 Car Detached Garage. Home needs some major repairs and updating. Property is a great place to start or do a flip.
For open house information, contact Terry M Lindstrom, EXIT Realty Professionals at 402-466-8181
Comments / 0