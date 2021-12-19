ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marsland, NE

Take a look at these homes on the Marsland market now

Marsland Updates
Marsland Updates
 2 days ago

(Marsland, NE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marsland. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VHJJ_0dR5hJ8j00

821 Hospital Drive Drive, Crawford, 69339

3 Beds 1 Bath | $38,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 1910

3BR, 1 BA, 2 Car garage, home needs some major loving, but a great place to get fixed up.

For open house information, contact Terry Lindstrom, EXIT Realty Professionals at 402-466-8181

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22125432)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ru6V4_0dR5hJ8j00

