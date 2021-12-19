Check out these homes for sale in Blackburn now

(Blackburn, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Blackburn will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

382 N 1St Street, Ralston, 74650 3 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Corner lot, Pipe fencing, 3 Bedroom Home has been recently remodeled with new paint, new carpet, new appliances. Nice wood deck, Master Bath has a Garden Tub with a separate shower and double sinks. Large spacious kitchen. Large living with corner fireplace. Garage/Workshop. Property being Sold As-Is. Owner Financing subject to credit approval

For open house information, contact Sharie Moore, Keller Williams Premier at 918-272-0809

525 S 3Rd Avenue, Hallett, 74034 2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Adorable updated home just minutes from Hallett raceway. Close to highway 99 and 412 for an easy drive to Stillwater, Sand Springs and Tulsa. Secluded but close to amenities. Storm Cellar in backyard. Shop is 25x15 with electric in it. Also Have 10x10 lean to for livestock, and 10x8 portable building that stay on the property. Multiple lots included totaling over 7 acres. 10 with buildable easements. All the lots are together and sold with the house. The property is partially fenced off.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Haller, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-419-2333