On the hunt for a home in Briggsville? These houses are on the market

(Briggsville, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Briggsville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

10010 Olivia Loop, Danville, 72833 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,811 Square Feet | Built in None

Come and Check out This STUNNING 3 Bedroom 2 Bath NEW Construction out at Chamberlynn Golf Course. Granite Counter Tops Throughout the home, GE Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen, Beautiful Soaker tub to relax in the master bath. Abundance of natural light with a covered back porch overlooking the Golf Course. Clubhouse with Several Amenities close by. Home Association is putting in BRAND NEW Playground & Splash Pad.

For open house information, contact Kayla Gililland, Moore And Co. at 479-968-3300

10073 W Keri Street, Danville, 72833 3 Beds 3 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Chamberlyne Golf Course and Country Club, is where you will find this exceptional home with new flooring, new quartz counter tops new plantation shutters, professional landscaping, and water sprinkler system just to name a few of the updates.

For open house information, contact Renee Borengasser, River Valley Realty, Inc. at 479-968-6260

33480 Ar-80, Danville, 72833 3 Beds 1 Bath | $67,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in None

This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and almost half an acre with a shop. Seller has made several new updates including new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom and new paint. This property has a Danville address, but it is located just across the Scott County Line (approximately 24 miles down Hwy 80).

For open house information, contact Jamie McKellar, All Around Real Estate at 479-229-9922

10204 Highway 28, Rover, 72860 3 Beds 2 Baths | $88,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Located in Yell County in Rover, AR is this 3 br, 1.5 bath spacious brick home. Features 1586 sq ft, electric and gas, rural water, well not used. 2 acres m/l (no survey) and a pole barn for your equipment! Home does need some work. Large kitchen w/eat in area. Living area is open to den with wood burning fireplace. Enjoy rural living and a gas station is just one minute up the road! Owner financing is a possibility!

For open house information, contact Tiffany Lane, CENTURY 21 Perry Real Estate at 479-394-6500