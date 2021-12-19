Check out these homes on the Burnt Prairie market now

(Burnt Prairie, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Burnt Prairie than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

9858 S Macedonia Road, Macedonia, 62806 3 Beds 2 Baths | $31,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1998

3 bedroom 2 bath single wide mobile home located on 1.42 acres! This property has a large living area, central cooling, vinyl siding and a deck. This home is in a rural location and has a metal roof!

For open house information, contact PAULA ARPASI, HOMEFINDERS REALTY at 618-439-2121

410 4Th Street, Crossville, 62827 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Mobile Home | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 2004

NEW PRICE!!! Immediate Possession!!! Your 3 Bedroom (Master En-Suite w/ Walk-in Closet) / 2 Bath Home Awaits its New Owners. Nice Sized Living Room sets Adjacent to Your 'Large Island Kitchen' w/ More than Ample Cabinets & Countertop Spaces (Appliances Remain)! Mudroom offers Cabinets as well as Your 2017 Washer & Dryer. This Home's 2020 New A/C & 2019 HWH is Topped-off w/ a 2016 Metal Roof, too! Set on a Corner Lot (100'x137') offers more than you bargain for: A 20x20 Man Cave Bldg, 2 Car Attached Garage & 3 Drives for Parking!

For open house information, contact Kimberly A Gwaltney, Town & Country Real Estate, Inc. at 618-384-3033

308 North First Street, Fairfield, 62837 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Here's a well-maintained ranch home with three bedrooms, en-suite master bath, additional full bathroom, attached two-car garage, and like-new heating and air conditioning. With nearly 1,600 square feet of one-level living area over block crawlspace and convenient location with proximity to downtown along the parade route, this attractive residence is the perfect property! Call Dustin for details and viewing appointments!

For open house information, contact Dustin Hawkins, Integrity Realty & Auctions at 618-445-2267

172 County Road 1825 N, Enfield, 62835 3 Beds 3 Baths | $779,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1970

New Listing!!! 5 ACRES of "Paradise & Pleasure Can Be Yours"! Lush Green Landscape & Beautiful Blue Skies Border This Estate. In-ground Pool * Stocked Pond * Fish House * 1500 Sq.Ft. Game & Garage Bldg (w/ Kitchen & Bath) *1500 Sq.Ft. Pull-through Pole Bldg * 1200 Sq.Ft. Hay Loft Barn & Stalls.......... AND The Magnificent Private Residence Offers Even MORE .... *3400 Sq.Ft. Main Level w/ Spectacular Glassed 720 Sq.Ft. Sunroom *Open Great Room/ Bar/ Kitchen * 3 Guest Rooms w/ Exquisite Exterior Views * Master Bedroom/ En-suite & Private Patio * Lower Level Recreation & Living Quarters.

For open house information, contact Kimberly A Gwaltney, Town & Country Real Estate, Inc. at 618-384-3033