Take a look at these homes on the Nara Visa market now

(Nara Visa, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Nara Visa. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

602 Muskie Lane, Logan, 88426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Large lot! lots of storage, perfect Ute Lake getaway

502 Pueblo, Logan, 88426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Mobile Home | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2004

3Bedroom, 2 bath Karsten home with amazing lake views. This home features a spacious kitchen, large living area with fire place, and walk in closets. Enjoy the view of Ute Lake from the covered front deck. Property also has a separate two car garage.

2545 South Shore, Logan, 88426 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,486 Square Feet | Built in None

Own 2 separately deeded luxury waterfront homes at Ute Lake, New Mexico's best kept secret. This beautiful retreat offers incredible versatility, sitting on 2 acres with unobstructed views and direct, easy access to the lake and private boat dock. Home #1: 1750 sq ft recently built contemporary barndominium designed for relaxing and entertaining. The barndo has an open concept living and dining area flanked by a sleek European chef’s kitchen and a separate wet bar where you’ll find a wine fridge and ice machine. A stunning handcrafted live-edge Claro walnut bar top offers the perfect setting for your guests to kick back while you cook on the 6-burner professional grade gas range. Throw in 2 large bedrooms, both with en suite baths and you might just forget that you also have serious space for your boats and lake toys in the garage, where there are 3 large bays with 2-12'x12' & 1-12'x14' doors. Bathrooms feature Monte Cristo satin granite countertops, heated 24" floor tiles and custom fixtures. Home #2: 3 bed, 2 bath 1736 sq ft brick home with a two car garage and carport. Impeccably maintained, both homes come with an optional furnishing package. If you’re looking for a place to invest, choose Ute Lake, where seasonal visitor numbers continue to climb. Ute Lake State Park is an 8,200 acre feet reservoir located at Logan, NM, only 24 miles northeast of Tucumcari and 185 miles from Santa Fe. Surf behind your boat or fish for record walleye and bass.

401 Catfish Street, Logan, 88426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

This frame built 3 BR, 2 bath home sits on a corner lot in the Lakeview 2 subdivision at Ute Lake. Home features a large kitchen with granite tile counter tops, and a large living area. The master bedroom is privately located on the opposite end of the home from the 2 smaller bedrooms and has a very roomy walk in closet and private bath. Home features plenty of storage, and a water softening system. This nice home sits on a corner lot and is surrounded by trees and shrubs, the backyard is fully fenced.

