Top homes for sale in Santa Fe

35467 Monroe Road 562, Stoutsville, 65283 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This custom built 2012 home features an open floor plan design with vaulted ceilings, geothermal heating/cooling, 2 car attached garage and a partial unfinished basement that could be finished into more living space. The home consists of three bedrooms with two & a half baths. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom suite. There is a large covered back deck located just off of the living room that overlooks the back yard that would make a great place to entertain guests. The property itself is well maintained and consists of 10.64 M/L acres and there is a really nice 40x48 shop that features electric and concrete floors. There is a 20kw back up propane generator hooked up to the house and it will convey with the sale. This is an extremely well kept home in a great location located just mins from Chigger Hill, 107 boat ramp and 107 beach of the Mark Twain Lake! Buyers please do your inspections prior to making an offer if you want to have inspections done.

523 S. Washington St, Paris, 65275 4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This four bedroom, two bath home comes with a ton of charm and character. The unique stone work on the home truly makes it a one of a kind property in the Paris, MO area. The home has had several upgrades over the last few years including a complete upstairs renovation done within the last year. The main floor offers the master bedroom and master bath, laundry room, and a big living room with a stone fireplace that matches the outside of the home. The kitchen also has had upgrades over the years and comes fully equipped with all of the kitchen appliances to convey with the sale. The oversized two car garage has plenty of space for two vehicles and would still have room for a work bench or additional storage. The upstairs features two bedrooms and a recreation room between the two. If that is not enough space for you, there is a full unfinished basement with a ton of room for additional storage. A must see to appreciate kind of property!

512 East Walnut, Perry, 63462 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Completely remodeled three bedroom, two bath home with detached garage, garage is stubbed for a bathroom. Located in a quiet neighborhood next to the city park. There is nothing that has not been touched in this home. The remodel includes, but not limited to; new flooring, wiring, kitchen, siding, windows, drywall and more. Close to Mark Twain Lake. Call today to schedule a private viewing.

20884 Monroe Road 479, Stoutsville, 65283 4 Beds 5 Baths | $365,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,647 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This Mark Twain Lake home features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, two kitchens, a stone gas fireplace in the living room, and a walk-out finished basement all on 5.2 M/L acres adjoining CORP ground. As you walk into the home you are greeted by a spacious living room and large windows that look out onto the side deck which is a perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee. The upstairs loft has a sitting area and features the master bedroom which also has vaulted ceilings. The basement is almost fully finished and comes equipped with a second kitchen, half bathroom, and a large family room. There is a two bedroom, two bathroom guest house that was used as a Bed & Breakfast. So not only are you getting a weekend home but you can also make an income off it. The guest house has a basement and it could potentially be finished into two more units. To add to it, there are three camper hookups for additional company to stay!

